The Las Vegas Aces (21-2), on Tuesday, July 25, 2023 at Wintrust Arena, will attempt to build on a five-game winning run when visiting the Chicago Sky (9-13). This matchup is at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN.

You will check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Aces vs. Sky matchup in this article.

Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of Fubo, and start watching live sports without cable today!

Aces vs. Sky Game Info

  • Game Day: Tuesday, July 25, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN
  • Location: Chicago, Illinois
  • Arena: Wintrust Arena

Aces vs. Sky Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup available on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Aces Moneyline Sky Moneyline
DraftKings Aces (-14.5) 168.5 -1250 +800 Bet on this game with DraftKings
BetMGM Aces (-14.5) 168.5 -1100 +700 Bet on this game with BetMGM
PointsBet Aces (-14.5) 168.5 -1199 +650 Bet on this game with PointsBet
Tipico Aces (-14.5) 169.5 -1400 +700 Bet on this game with Tipico

Aces vs. Sky Betting Trends

  • The Aces have compiled a 12-10-0 ATS record so far this year.
  • The Sky are 10-11-0 ATS this year.
  • Las Vegas has covered the spread seven times this season (7-5 ATS) when playing as at least 14.5-point favorites.
  • So far this season, 13 out of the Aces' 22 games have gone over the point total.
  • In the Sky's 21 chances this year, the combined scoring has gone over the point total nine times.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.