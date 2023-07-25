Aces vs. Sky: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - July 25
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 12:36 PM PDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
The Las Vegas Aces (21-2), on Tuesday, July 25, 2023 at Wintrust Arena, will attempt to build on a five-game winning run when visiting the Chicago Sky (9-13). This matchup is at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN.
You will check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Aces vs. Sky matchup in this article.
Aces vs. Sky Game Info
- Game Day: Tuesday, July 25, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
- Arena: Wintrust Arena
Aces vs. Sky Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup available on several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Aces Moneyline
|Sky Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Aces (-14.5)
|168.5
|-1250
|+800
|BetMGM
|Aces (-14.5)
|168.5
|-1100
|+700
|PointsBet
|Aces (-14.5)
|168.5
|-1199
|+650
|Tipico
|Aces (-14.5)
|169.5
|-1400
|+700
Aces vs. Sky Betting Trends
- The Aces have compiled a 12-10-0 ATS record so far this year.
- The Sky are 10-11-0 ATS this year.
- Las Vegas has covered the spread seven times this season (7-5 ATS) when playing as at least 14.5-point favorites.
- So far this season, 13 out of the Aces' 22 games have gone over the point total.
- In the Sky's 21 chances this year, the combined scoring has gone over the point total nine times.
