The Las Vegas Aces (21-2), on Tuesday, July 25, 2023 at Wintrust Arena, will attempt to build on a five-game winning run when visiting the Chicago Sky (9-13). This matchup is at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN.

You will check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Aces vs. Sky matchup in this article.

Aces vs. Sky Game Info

Game Day: Tuesday, July 25, 2023

Tuesday, July 25, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Arena: Wintrust Arena

Aces vs. Sky Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup available on several sportsbooks.

Aces vs. Sky Betting Trends

The Aces have compiled a 12-10-0 ATS record so far this year.

The Sky are 10-11-0 ATS this year.

Las Vegas has covered the spread seven times this season (7-5 ATS) when playing as at least 14.5-point favorites.

So far this season, 13 out of the Aces' 22 games have gone over the point total.

In the Sky's 21 chances this year, the combined scoring has gone over the point total nine times.

