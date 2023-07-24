J.D. Davis Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Tigers - July 24
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 9:26 AM PDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
The San Francisco Giants, including J.D. Davis (.133 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Tarik Skubal and the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park, Monday at 1:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Nationals.
J.D. Davis Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Monday, July 24, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Tigers Starter: Tarik Skubal
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
J.D. Davis At The Plate
- Davis leads San Francisco in slugging percentage (.433) thanks to 27 extra-base hits.
- Among the qualified batters, he ranks 57th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 41st and he is 71st in slugging.
- Davis has picked up a hit in 59.3% of his 91 games this year, with more than one hit in 25.3% of them.
- In 12 games this season, he has hit a long ball (13.2%, and 3.4% of his trips to the plate).
- Davis has an RBI in 28 of 91 games this season, with multiple RBI in 10 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.
- In 37.4% of his games this season (34 of 91), he has scored, and in five of those games (5.5%) he has scored more than once.
J.D. Davis Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|46
|GP
|45
|.253
|AVG
|.273
|.343
|OBP
|.348
|.384
|SLG
|.478
|11
|XBH
|16
|4
|HR
|8
|17
|RBI
|32
|41/19
|K/BB
|57/18
|1
|SB
|0
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Tigers has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 21st in the league.
- The Tigers have the 19th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.46).
- The Tigers rank 17th in baseball in home runs surrendered (117 total, 1.2 per game).
- Skubal (0-1) gets the starting nod for the Tigers in his fourth start of the season. He's put together a 5.25 ERA in 12 2/3 innings pitched, with 14 strikeouts.
- His most recent time out was on Wednesday against the Kansas City Royals, when the lefty tossed four innings, surrendering seven earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- In three games this season, the 26-year-old has amassed a 5.25 ERA and 10.5 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .233 to opposing batters.
