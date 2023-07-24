The San Francisco Giants, including J.D. Davis (.133 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Tarik Skubal and the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park, Monday at 1:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Nationals.

J.D. Davis Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Watch this game on Fubo! Tigers Starter: Tarik Skubal

Tarik Skubal TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

J.D. Davis At The Plate

Davis leads San Francisco in slugging percentage (.433) thanks to 27 extra-base hits.

Among the qualified batters, he ranks 57th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 41st and he is 71st in slugging.

Davis has picked up a hit in 59.3% of his 91 games this year, with more than one hit in 25.3% of them.

In 12 games this season, he has hit a long ball (13.2%, and 3.4% of his trips to the plate).

Davis has an RBI in 28 of 91 games this season, with multiple RBI in 10 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.

In 37.4% of his games this season (34 of 91), he has scored, and in five of those games (5.5%) he has scored more than once.

J.D. Davis Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 46 GP 45 .253 AVG .273 .343 OBP .348 .384 SLG .478 11 XBH 16 4 HR 8 17 RBI 32 41/19 K/BB 57/18 1 SB 0

Tigers Pitching Rankings