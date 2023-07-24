The San Francisco Giants (54-46) will look to snap a five-game losing streak when visiting the Detroit Tigers (45-54) at 1:10 PM ET on Monday.

The Tigers will give the ball to Tarik Skubal (0-1, 5.25 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 1 on the season, and the Giants will counter with Ross Stripling (0-3, 5.92 ERA).

Giants vs. Tigers Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Monday, July 24, 2023

Monday, July 24, 2023 Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Comerica Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Skubal - DET (0-1, 5.25 ERA) vs Stripling - SF (0-3, 5.92 ERA)

Discover More About This Game

Giants Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Ross Stripling

The Giants will send Stripling (0-3) out for his 10th start of the season. He is 0-3 with a 5.92 ERA and 42 strikeouts in 51 2/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent time out on Wednesday, the right-hander went six innings against the Cincinnati Reds, giving up three earned runs while surrendering four hits.

The 33-year-old has amassed a 5.92 ERA and 7.3 strikeouts per nine innings in 14 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .280 to opposing batters.

Stripling has one quality start under his belt this year.

Stripling is trying to pick up his fifth start of five or more innings this year in this game.

In two of his appearances this season he has not give up an earned run.

Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Tarik Skubal

The Tigers will hand the ball to Skubal (0-1) for his fourth start of the season.

The left-hander's last appearance was on Wednesday, when he threw four innings against the Kansas City Royals, giving up seven earned runs while allowing eight hits.

The 26-year-old has an ERA of 5.25, a 4.67 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.083 in three games this season.

