Top Player Prop Bets for Giants vs. Tigers on July 24, 2023
Player props are available for Spencer Torkelson and LaMonte Wade Jr, among others, when the Detroit Tigers host the San Francisco Giants at Comerica Park on Monday at 1:10 PM ET.
Giants vs. Tigers Game Info
- When: Monday, July 24, 2023 at 1:10 PM ET
- Where: Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
MLB Props Today: San Francisco Giants
LaMonte Wade Jr Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +950)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +290)
Wade Stats
- Wade has 75 hits with 13 doubles, a triple, nine home runs, 58 walks and 29 RBI. He's also stolen two bases.
- He has a .275/.407/.429 slash line on the season.
Wade Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Nationals
|Jul. 23
|0-for-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Nationals
|Jul. 22
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Nationals
|Jul. 21
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Reds
|Jul. 18
|0-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Reds
|Jul. 18
|0-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
MLB Props Today: Detroit Tigers
Tarik Skubal Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -169)
Skubal Stats
- Tarik Skubal (0-1) will take to the mound for the Tigers and make his fourth start of the season.
Skubal Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at Royals
|Jul. 18
|4.0
|8
|7
|7
|3
|1
|vs. Blue Jays
|Jul. 9
|4.0
|2
|0
|0
|5
|2
|vs. Athletics
|Jul. 4
|4.0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|0
Spencer Torkelson Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +330)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)
Torkelson Stats
- Torkelson has 21 doubles, a triple, 15 home runs, 40 walks and 53 RBI (85 total hits). He's also stolen two bases.
- He has a .230/.307/.414 slash line on the season.
Torkelson Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Padres
|Jul. 23
|2-for-3
|1
|1
|1
|5
|0
|vs. Padres
|Jul. 22
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Padres
|Jul. 21
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Royals
|Jul. 20
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|at Royals
|Jul. 19
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
Javier Báez Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)
Báez Stats
- Javier Baez has 83 hits with 12 doubles, four triples, seven home runs, 15 walks and 46 RBI. He's also stolen eight bases.
- He's slashing .226/.262/.338 on the season.
Báez Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Padres
|Jul. 23
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Padres
|Jul. 22
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Padres
|Jul. 21
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|4
|0
|at Royals
|Jul. 20
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Royals
|Jul. 19
|1-for-3
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
