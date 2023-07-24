Player props are available for Spencer Torkelson and LaMonte Wade Jr, among others, when the Detroit Tigers host the San Francisco Giants at Comerica Park on Monday at 1:10 PM ET.

Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!

Giants vs. Tigers Game Info

When: Monday, July 24, 2023 at 1:10 PM ET

Monday, July 24, 2023 at 1:10 PM ET Where: Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan

Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Explore More About This Game

MLB Props Today: San Francisco Giants

LaMonte Wade Jr Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +950)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +290)

Wade Stats

Wade has 75 hits with 13 doubles, a triple, nine home runs, 58 walks and 29 RBI. He's also stolen two bases.

He has a .275/.407/.429 slash line on the season.

Wade Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Nationals Jul. 23 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 0 at Nationals Jul. 22 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 0 at Nationals Jul. 21 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 0 at Reds Jul. 18 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0 at Reds Jul. 18 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0

Bet on player props for LaMonte Wade Jr or other Giants players with BetMGM.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: Detroit Tigers

Tarik Skubal Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -169)

Skubal Stats

Tarik Skubal (0-1) will take to the mound for the Tigers and make his fourth start of the season.

Skubal Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Royals Jul. 18 4.0 8 7 7 3 1 vs. Blue Jays Jul. 9 4.0 2 0 0 5 2 vs. Athletics Jul. 4 4.0 0 0 0 6 0

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Ross Stripling's player props with BetMGM.

Spencer Torkelson Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +330)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +330) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Torkelson Stats

Torkelson has 21 doubles, a triple, 15 home runs, 40 walks and 53 RBI (85 total hits). He's also stolen two bases.

He has a .230/.307/.414 slash line on the season.

Torkelson Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Padres Jul. 23 2-for-3 1 1 1 5 0 vs. Padres Jul. 22 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Padres Jul. 21 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Royals Jul. 20 0-for-3 0 0 1 0 0 at Royals Jul. 19 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

Javier Báez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Báez Stats

Javier Baez has 83 hits with 12 doubles, four triples, seven home runs, 15 walks and 46 RBI. He's also stolen eight bases.

He's slashing .226/.262/.338 on the season.

Báez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Padres Jul. 23 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Padres Jul. 22 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Padres Jul. 21 2-for-4 1 0 0 4 0 at Royals Jul. 20 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Royals Jul. 19 1-for-3 1 1 1 4 0

Bet on player props for Spencer Torkelson, Javier Báez or other Tigers players with BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.