Austin Slater Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Tigers - July 24
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 9:29 AM PDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
The San Francisco Giants, including Austin Slater (.321 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 62 points below season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Tarik Skubal and the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park, Monday at 1:10 PM ET.
In his previous game, he went 1-for-4 against the Nationals.
Austin Slater Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Monday, July 24, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Tigers Starter: Tarik Skubal
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Austin Slater At The Plate
- Slater is hitting .313 with three doubles, four home runs and 10 walks.
- Slater has gotten at least one hit in 52.6% of his games this year (20 of 38), with at least two hits seven times (18.4%).
- He has hit a home run in 10.5% of his games this year, and 3.7% of his trips to the dish.
- Slater has had at least one RBI in 23.7% of his games this season (nine of 38), with more than one RBI three times (7.9%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 13 of 38 games so far this year.
Austin Slater Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|20
|GP
|18
|.318
|AVG
|.308
|.434
|OBP
|.333
|.500
|SLG
|.442
|4
|XBH
|3
|2
|HR
|2
|8
|RBI
|6
|7/8
|K/BB
|18/2
|1
|SB
|1
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The Tigers pitching staff ranks 21st in the league with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Tigers have a 4.46 team ERA that ranks 19th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Tigers rank 17th in baseball in home runs surrendered (117 total, 1.2 per game).
- Skubal (0-1) takes the mound for the Tigers in his fourth start of the season. He has a 5.25 ERA in 12 2/3 innings pitched, with 14 strikeouts.
- The lefty last appeared on Wednesday against the Kansas City Royals, when he went four innings, allowing seven earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- The 26-year-old has put up an ERA of 5.25, with 10.5 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opponents have a .233 batting average against him.
