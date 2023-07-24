The San Francisco Giants, including Austin Slater (.321 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 62 points below season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Tarik Skubal and the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park, Monday at 1:10 PM ET.

In his previous game, he went 1-for-4 against the Nationals.

Austin Slater Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Monday, July 24, 2023

Monday, July 24, 2023 Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Comerica Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Tigers Starter: Tarik Skubal

Tarik Skubal TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Looking to place a prop bet on Austin Slater? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Austin Slater At The Plate

Slater is hitting .313 with three doubles, four home runs and 10 walks.

Slater has gotten at least one hit in 52.6% of his games this year (20 of 38), with at least two hits seven times (18.4%).

He has hit a home run in 10.5% of his games this year, and 3.7% of his trips to the dish.

Slater has had at least one RBI in 23.7% of his games this season (nine of 38), with more than one RBI three times (7.9%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 13 of 38 games so far this year.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Austin Slater Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 20 GP 18 .318 AVG .308 .434 OBP .333 .500 SLG .442 4 XBH 3 2 HR 2 8 RBI 6 7/8 K/BB 18/2 1 SB 1

Tigers Pitching Rankings