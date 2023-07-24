The San Francisco Giants, including Austin Slater (.321 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 62 points below season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Tarik Skubal and the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park, Monday at 1:10 PM ET.

In his previous game, he went 1-for-4 against the Nationals.

Austin Slater Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

  • Game Day: Monday, July 24, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Comerica Park
  • Tigers Starter: Tarik Skubal
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Austin Slater At The Plate

  • Slater is hitting .313 with three doubles, four home runs and 10 walks.
  • Slater has gotten at least one hit in 52.6% of his games this year (20 of 38), with at least two hits seven times (18.4%).
  • He has hit a home run in 10.5% of his games this year, and 3.7% of his trips to the dish.
  • Slater has had at least one RBI in 23.7% of his games this season (nine of 38), with more than one RBI three times (7.9%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • He has scored in 13 of 38 games so far this year.

Austin Slater Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
20 GP 18
.318 AVG .308
.434 OBP .333
.500 SLG .442
4 XBH 3
2 HR 2
8 RBI 6
7/8 K/BB 18/2
1 SB 1

Tigers Pitching Rankings

  • The Tigers pitching staff ranks 21st in the league with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Tigers have a 4.46 team ERA that ranks 19th among all league pitching staffs.
  • The Tigers rank 17th in baseball in home runs surrendered (117 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Skubal (0-1) takes the mound for the Tigers in his fourth start of the season. He has a 5.25 ERA in 12 2/3 innings pitched, with 14 strikeouts.
  • The lefty last appeared on Wednesday against the Kansas City Royals, when he went four innings, allowing seven earned runs while giving up eight hits.
  • The 26-year-old has put up an ERA of 5.25, with 10.5 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opponents have a .233 batting average against him.
