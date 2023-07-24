The San Francisco 49ers have +900 odds to win the Super Bowl, fourth-best in the NFL as of December 31.

49ers Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC West: -165

-165 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +900

San Francisco Betting Insights

San Francisco won 11 games against the spread last season, failing to cover six times.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total nine times in 49ers games.

San Francisco clicked on all fronts last year, as it ranked fifth-best in total offense (365.6 yards per game) and best in total defense (300.6 yards allowed per game).

The 49ers posted eight wins at home last season and five away.

As underdogs, San Francisco picked up just one victory (1-1) versus its 12-3 record when favored.

49ers Impact Players

In 17 games last year, Christian McCaffrey rushed for 1,139 yards (67.0 per game) and eight touchdowns.

Also, McCaffrey had 85 catches for 741 yards and five touchdowns.

In the passing game, Brandon Aiyuk scored eight TDs, hauling in 78 balls for 1,015 yards (59.7 per game).

George Kittle had 60 receptions for 765 yards (51.0 per game) and 11 touchdowns in 15 games a season ago.

Deebo Samuel had 56 catches for 632 yards (48.6 per game) and two touchdowns in 13 games.

Nick Bosa collected 50 tackles, 19.0 TFL, 18.5 sacks, and one pass defended in 16 games last year.

2023-24 49ers NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Steelers - +5000 2 September 17 @ Rams - +6600 3 September 21 Giants - +6600 4 October 1 Cardinals - +20000 5 October 8 Cowboys - +1600 6 October 15 @ Browns - +3500 7 October 23 @ Vikings - +4000 8 October 29 Bengals - +900 10 November 12 @ Jaguars - +2500 11 November 19 Buccaneers - +15000 12 November 23 @ Seahawks - +3000 13 December 3 @ Eagles - +700 14 December 10 Seahawks - +3000 15 December 17 @ Cardinals - +20000 16 December 25 Ravens - +2000 17 December 31 @ Commanders - +8000 18 January 7 Rams - +6600

