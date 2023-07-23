Wilmer Flores Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Nationals - July 23
Published: Jul. 23, 2023 at 6:24 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Wilmer Flores -- with a slugging percentage of .906 in his past 10 games, including four home runs -- will be in action for the San Francisco Giants versus the Washington Nationals, with MacKenzie Gore on the mound, on July 23 at 1:35 PM ET.
He reached base in his only plate appearance in his previous appearance against the Nationals.
Wilmer Flores Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Sunday, July 23, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Nationals Starter: MacKenzie Gore
- TV Channel: MASN2
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Wilmer Flores At The Plate
- Flores is batting .292 with 13 doubles, 12 home runs and 20 walks.
- Flores has gotten a hit in 42 of 70 games this season (60.0%), with at least two hits on 14 occasions (20.0%).
- In 15.7% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 5.2% of his trips to the plate.
- Flores has had at least one RBI in 30.0% of his games this year (21 of 70), with two or more RBI seven times (10.0%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 35.7% of his games this season (25 of 70), he has scored, and in three of those games (4.3%) he has scored more than once.
Wilmer Flores Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|32
|GP
|36
|.290
|AVG
|.294
|.324
|OBP
|.376
|.460
|SLG
|.587
|9
|XBH
|16
|4
|HR
|8
|16
|RBI
|15
|18/6
|K/BB
|17/14
|0
|SB
|0
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Nationals pitching staff ranks 29th in the league.
- The Nationals have a 4.97 team ERA that ranks 27th among all league pitching staffs.
- Nationals pitchers combine to surrender the third-most home runs in baseball (139 total, 1.4 per game).
- Gore (5-7) gets the starting nod for the Nationals in his 20th start of the season. He has a 4.59 ERA in 96 2/3 innings pitched, with 114 strikeouts.
- The lefty's last appearance was on Tuesday against the Chicago Cubs, when he tossed 6 1/3 innings, surrendering five earned runs while allowing six hits.
- In 19 games this season, the 24-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.59, with 10.7 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .266 against him.
