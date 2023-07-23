Wilmer Flores -- with a slugging percentage of .906 in his past 10 games, including four home runs -- will be in action for the San Francisco Giants versus the Washington Nationals, with MacKenzie Gore on the mound, on July 23 at 1:35 PM ET.

He reached base in his only plate appearance in his previous appearance against the Nationals.

Wilmer Flores Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

  • Game Day: Sunday, July 23, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: Nationals Park
  • Nationals Starter: MacKenzie Gore
  • TV Channel: MASN2
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Wilmer Flores At The Plate

  • Flores is batting .292 with 13 doubles, 12 home runs and 20 walks.
  • Flores has gotten a hit in 42 of 70 games this season (60.0%), with at least two hits on 14 occasions (20.0%).
  • In 15.7% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 5.2% of his trips to the plate.
  • Flores has had at least one RBI in 30.0% of his games this year (21 of 70), with two or more RBI seven times (10.0%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • In 35.7% of his games this season (25 of 70), he has scored, and in three of those games (4.3%) he has scored more than once.

Wilmer Flores Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
32 GP 36
.290 AVG .294
.324 OBP .376
.460 SLG .587
9 XBH 16
4 HR 8
16 RBI 15
18/6 K/BB 17/14
0 SB 0

Nationals Pitching Rankings

  • The 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Nationals pitching staff ranks 29th in the league.
  • The Nationals have a 4.97 team ERA that ranks 27th among all league pitching staffs.
  • Nationals pitchers combine to surrender the third-most home runs in baseball (139 total, 1.4 per game).
  • Gore (5-7) gets the starting nod for the Nationals in his 20th start of the season. He has a 4.59 ERA in 96 2/3 innings pitched, with 114 strikeouts.
  • The lefty's last appearance was on Tuesday against the Chicago Cubs, when he tossed 6 1/3 innings, surrendering five earned runs while allowing six hits.
  • In 19 games this season, the 24-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.59, with 10.7 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .266 against him.
