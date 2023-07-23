Wilmer Flores -- with a slugging percentage of .906 in his past 10 games, including four home runs -- will be in action for the San Francisco Giants versus the Washington Nationals, with MacKenzie Gore on the mound, on July 23 at 1:35 PM ET.

He reached base in his only plate appearance in his previous appearance against the Nationals.

Wilmer Flores Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Sunday, July 23, 2023

Sunday, July 23, 2023 Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Nationals Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Nationals Starter: MacKenzie Gore

MacKenzie Gore TV Channel: MASN2

MASN2 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Wilmer Flores At The Plate

Flores is batting .292 with 13 doubles, 12 home runs and 20 walks.

Flores has gotten a hit in 42 of 70 games this season (60.0%), with at least two hits on 14 occasions (20.0%).

In 15.7% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 5.2% of his trips to the plate.

Flores has had at least one RBI in 30.0% of his games this year (21 of 70), with two or more RBI seven times (10.0%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 35.7% of his games this season (25 of 70), he has scored, and in three of those games (4.3%) he has scored more than once.

Wilmer Flores Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 32 GP 36 .290 AVG .294 .324 OBP .376 .460 SLG .587 9 XBH 16 4 HR 8 16 RBI 15 18/6 K/BB 17/14 0 SB 0

Nationals Pitching Rankings