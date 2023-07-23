Today's MLB schedule has plenty of quality competition on the docket. Among those contests is the Los Angeles Dodgers taking on the Texas Rangers.

Here you will find info on live coverage of all of today's MLB action.

How to Watch Today's MLB Games

The Detroit Tigers (44-54) play the San Diego Padres (48-51)

The Padres will take to the field at Comerica Park versus the Tigers on Sunday at 12:05 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: Peacock

Peacock Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 12:05 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

DET Key Player: Spencer Torkelson (.226 AVG, 14 HR, 52 RBI)

Spencer Torkelson (.226 AVG, 14 HR, 52 RBI) SD Key Player: Juan Soto (.268 AVG, 19 HR, 60 RBI)

SD Moneyline DET Moneyline Total -237 +194 8.5

The New York Yankees (52-47) face the Kansas City Royals (28-72)

The Royals will look to pick up a road win at Yankee Stadium against the Yankees on Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: YES

YES Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

NYY Key Player: Gleyber Torres (.264 AVG, 15 HR, 41 RBI)

Gleyber Torres (.264 AVG, 15 HR, 41 RBI) KC Key Player: Bobby Witt Jr. (.250 AVG, 16 HR, 51 RBI)

NYY Moneyline KC Moneyline Total -200 +169 9

The Washington Nationals (40-58) take on the San Francisco Giants (54-45)

The Giants will take to the field at Nationals Park versus the Nationals on Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: MASN2

MASN2 Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

WSH Key Player: Lane Thomas (.290 AVG, 16 HR, 53 RBI)

Lane Thomas (.290 AVG, 16 HR, 53 RBI) SF Key Player: LaMonte Wade Jr (.276 AVG, 9 HR, 29 RBI)

SF Moneyline WSH Moneyline Total -116 -104 8.5

The Tampa Bay Rays (61-41) host the Baltimore Orioles (60-38)

The Orioles will hit the field at Tropicana Field against the Rays on Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

TB Key Player: Wander Franco (.270 AVG, 11 HR, 48 RBI)

Wander Franco (.270 AVG, 11 HR, 48 RBI) BAL Key Player: Adley Rutschman (.270 AVG, 13 HR, 42 RBI)

TB Moneyline BAL Moneyline Total -137 +116 8.5

The Cleveland Guardians (49-49) host the Philadelphia Phillies (52-46)

The Phillies will look to pick up a road win at Progressive Field against the Guardians on Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

CLE Key Player: José Ramírez (.292 AVG, 14 HR, 55 RBI)

José Ramírez (.292 AVG, 14 HR, 55 RBI) PHI Key Player: Bryson Stott (.305 AVG, 9 HR, 36 RBI)

PHI Moneyline CLE Moneyline Total -144 +124 8.5

The Miami Marlins (53-47) play host to the Colorado Rockies (39-59)

The Rockies will hit the field at LoanDepot park against the Marlins on Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

MIA Key Player: Luis Arraez (.375 AVG, 3 HR, 47 RBI)

Luis Arraez (.375 AVG, 3 HR, 47 RBI) COL Key Player: Ryan McMahon (.255 AVG, 15 HR, 46 RBI)

MIA Moneyline COL Moneyline Total -260 +215 8

The Cincinnati Reds (54-46) play host to the Arizona Diamondbacks (54-45)

The Diamondbacks hope to get a road victory at Great American Ball Park versus the Reds on Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

CIN Key Player: Spencer Steer (.274 AVG, 14 HR, 54 RBI)

Spencer Steer (.274 AVG, 14 HR, 54 RBI) ARI Key Player: Corbin Carroll (.284 AVG, 20 HR, 52 RBI)

CIN Moneyline ARI Moneyline Total -111 -109 11

The Minnesota Twins (52-48) play host to the Chicago White Sox (41-59)

The White Sox hope to get a road victory at Target Field versus the Twins on Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSN

BSN Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

MIN Key Player: Carlos Correa (.232 AVG, 12 HR, 43 RBI)

Carlos Correa (.232 AVG, 12 HR, 43 RBI) CHW Key Player: Luis Robert (.273 AVG, 28 HR, 57 RBI)

MIN Moneyline CHW Moneyline Total -146 +125 8

The Milwaukee Brewers (55-44) play the Atlanta Braves (63-34)

The Braves hope to get a road victory at American Family Field against the Brewers on Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

MIL Key Player: Christian Yelich (.283 AVG, 14 HR, 54 RBI)

Christian Yelich (.283 AVG, 14 HR, 54 RBI) ATL Key Player: Ronald Acuña Jr. (.330 AVG, 23 HR, 58 RBI)

ATL Moneyline MIL Moneyline Total -171 +145 9.5

The Chicago Cubs (47-51) host the St. Louis Cardinals (44-55)

The Cardinals will look to pick up a road win at Wrigley Field against the Cubs on Sunday at 2:20 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 2:20 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

CHC Key Player: Nico Hoerner (.276 AVG, 6 HR, 54 RBI)

Nico Hoerner (.276 AVG, 6 HR, 54 RBI) STL Key Player: Nolan Arenado (.286 AVG, 21 HR, 76 RBI)

STL Moneyline CHC Moneyline Total -145 +124 9

The Texas Rangers (58-41) take on the Los Angeles Dodgers (57-40)

The Dodgers will take to the field at Globe Life Field against the Rangers on Sunday at 2:35 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 2:35 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

TEX Key Player: Marcus Semien (.272 AVG, 14 HR, 60 RBI)

Marcus Semien (.272 AVG, 14 HR, 60 RBI) LAD Key Player: Freddie Freeman (.331 AVG, 20 HR, 70 RBI)

LAD Moneyline TEX Moneyline Total -118 -102 10

The Los Angeles Angels (50-49) take on the Pittsburgh Pirates (43-55)

The Pirates hope to get a road victory at Angel Stadium of Anaheim against the Angels on Sunday at 4:07 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSW

BSW Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 4:07 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

LAA Key Player: Shohei Ohtani (.302 AVG, 35 HR, 76 RBI)

Shohei Ohtani (.302 AVG, 35 HR, 76 RBI) PIT Key Player: Bryan Reynolds (.257 AVG, 9 HR, 45 RBI)

LAA Moneyline PIT Moneyline Total -126 +107 9

The Oakland Athletics (28-73) play host to the Houston Astros (55-44)

The Astros hope to get a road victory at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum versus the Athletics on Sunday at 4:07 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 4:07 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

OAK Key Player: Brent Rooker (.239 AVG, 16 HR, 44 RBI)

Brent Rooker (.239 AVG, 16 HR, 44 RBI) HOU Key Player: Kyle Tucker (.302 AVG, 17 HR, 68 RBI)

HOU Moneyline OAK Moneyline Total -238 +195 8.5

The Seattle Mariners (50-48) take on the Toronto Blue Jays (54-45)

The Blue Jays hope to get a road victory at T-Mobile Park against the Mariners on Sunday at 4:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

SEA Key Player: Julio Rodríguez (.245 AVG, 14 HR, 51 RBI)

Julio Rodríguez (.245 AVG, 14 HR, 51 RBI) TOR Key Player: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (.272 AVG, 16 HR, 62 RBI)

SEA Moneyline TOR Moneyline Total -134 +113 8.5

The Boston Red Sox (52-47) host the New York Mets (46-52)

The Mets will hit the field at Fenway Park versus the Red Sox on Sunday at 7:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

BOS Key Player: Justin Turner (.286 AVG, 16 HR, 64 RBI)

Justin Turner (.286 AVG, 16 HR, 64 RBI) NYM Key Player: Francisco Lindor (.226 AVG, 19 HR, 61 RBI)

BOS Moneyline NYM Moneyline Total -147 +128 9

