The San Francisco Giants, including Mike Yastrzemski (.237 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 74 points below season-long percentage), take on starter MacKenzie Gore and the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Nationals.

Mike Yastrzemski Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

  • Game Day: Sunday, July 23, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: Nationals Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Nationals Starter: MacKenzie Gore
  • TV Channel: MASN2
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Looking to place a prop bet on Mike Yastrzemski? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Mike Yastrzemski At The Plate

  • Yastrzemski has 14 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 27 walks while batting .230.
  • Yastrzemski has gotten at least one hit in 57.4% of his games this season (39 of 68), with more than one hit 13 times (19.1%).
  • He has hit a home run in 14.7% of his games this season, and 4.1% of his trips to the plate.
  • Yastrzemski has picked up an RBI in 18 games this year (26.5%), with more than one RBI in nine of those contests (13.2%).
  • In 47.1% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had seven games with multiple runs (10.3%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Mike Yastrzemski Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
31 GP 36
.262 AVG .206
.333 OBP .294
.437 SLG .434
11 XBH 15
3 HR 8
10 RBI 20
26/11 K/BB 43/16
0 SB 1

Nationals Pitching Rankings

  • The Nationals pitching staff ranks 29th in the league with a collective 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Nationals have a 4.97 team ERA that ranks 27th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Nationals pitchers combine to allow the third-most home runs in baseball (139 total, 1.4 per game).
  • The Nationals are sending Gore (5-7) out for his 20th start of the season. He is 5-7 with a 4.59 ERA and 114 strikeouts through 96 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The lefty last pitched on Tuesday against the Chicago Cubs, when he tossed 6 1/3 innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up six hits.
  • The 24-year-old has an ERA of 4.59, with 10.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in 19 games this season. Opponents are hitting .266 against him.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.