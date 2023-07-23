Mike Yastrzemski Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Nationals - July 23
Published: Jul. 23, 2023 at 6:25 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The San Francisco Giants, including Mike Yastrzemski (.237 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 74 points below season-long percentage), take on starter MacKenzie Gore and the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Nationals.
Mike Yastrzemski Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Sunday, July 23, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Nationals Starter: MacKenzie Gore
- TV Channel: MASN2
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Mike Yastrzemski At The Plate
- Yastrzemski has 14 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 27 walks while batting .230.
- Yastrzemski has gotten at least one hit in 57.4% of his games this season (39 of 68), with more than one hit 13 times (19.1%).
- He has hit a home run in 14.7% of his games this season, and 4.1% of his trips to the plate.
- Yastrzemski has picked up an RBI in 18 games this year (26.5%), with more than one RBI in nine of those contests (13.2%).
- In 47.1% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had seven games with multiple runs (10.3%).
Mike Yastrzemski Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|31
|GP
|36
|.262
|AVG
|.206
|.333
|OBP
|.294
|.437
|SLG
|.434
|11
|XBH
|15
|3
|HR
|8
|10
|RBI
|20
|26/11
|K/BB
|43/16
|0
|SB
|1
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The Nationals pitching staff ranks 29th in the league with a collective 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Nationals have a 4.97 team ERA that ranks 27th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Nationals pitchers combine to allow the third-most home runs in baseball (139 total, 1.4 per game).
- The Nationals are sending Gore (5-7) out for his 20th start of the season. He is 5-7 with a 4.59 ERA and 114 strikeouts through 96 2/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty last pitched on Tuesday against the Chicago Cubs, when he tossed 6 1/3 innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up six hits.
- The 24-year-old has an ERA of 4.59, with 10.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in 19 games this season. Opponents are hitting .266 against him.
