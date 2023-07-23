The San Francisco Giants, including Mike Yastrzemski (.237 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 74 points below season-long percentage), take on starter MacKenzie Gore and the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Nationals.

Mike Yastrzemski Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Sunday, July 23, 2023

Sunday, July 23, 2023 Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Nationals Starter: MacKenzie Gore

MacKenzie Gore TV Channel: MASN2

MASN2 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Mike Yastrzemski At The Plate

Yastrzemski has 14 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 27 walks while batting .230.

Yastrzemski has gotten at least one hit in 57.4% of his games this season (39 of 68), with more than one hit 13 times (19.1%).

He has hit a home run in 14.7% of his games this season, and 4.1% of his trips to the plate.

Yastrzemski has picked up an RBI in 18 games this year (26.5%), with more than one RBI in nine of those contests (13.2%).

In 47.1% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had seven games with multiple runs (10.3%).

Mike Yastrzemski Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 31 GP 36 .262 AVG .206 .333 OBP .294 .437 SLG .434 11 XBH 15 3 HR 8 10 RBI 20 26/11 K/BB 43/16 0 SB 1

Nationals Pitching Rankings