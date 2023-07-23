After batting .214 with three doubles, a home run, five walks and four RBI in his past 10 games, Joc Pederson and the San Francisco Giants take on the Washington Nationals (who will hand the ball to MacKenzie Gore) at 1:35 PM ET on Sunday.

In his last appearance, he collected two extra-base hits (2-for-3 with two doubles) against the Nationals.

Joc Pederson Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Sunday, July 23, 2023

Sunday, July 23, 2023 Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Nationals Starter: MacKenzie Gore

MacKenzie Gore TV Channel: MASN2

MASN2 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Joc Pederson At The Plate

Pederson is batting .235 with eight doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 34 walks.

In 58.7% of his games this year (37 of 63), Pederson has picked up at least one hit, and in five of those games (7.9%) he recorded at least two.

He has gone deep in 12.7% of his games this year, and 3.8% of his trips to the plate.

In 34.9% of his games this year, Pederson has notched at least one RBI. In 10 of those games (15.9%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 46.0% of his games this year (29 of 63), with two or more runs six times (9.5%).

Joc Pederson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 27 GP 35 .261 AVG .213 .340 OBP .372 .477 SLG .398 9 XBH 10 4 HR 5 17 RBI 17 17/11 K/BB 36/23 0 SB 0

Nationals Pitching Rankings