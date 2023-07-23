Joc Pederson Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Nationals - July 23
Published: Jul. 23, 2023 at 6:25 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After batting .214 with three doubles, a home run, five walks and four RBI in his past 10 games, Joc Pederson and the San Francisco Giants take on the Washington Nationals (who will hand the ball to MacKenzie Gore) at 1:35 PM ET on Sunday.
In his last appearance, he collected two extra-base hits (2-for-3 with two doubles) against the Nationals.
Joc Pederson Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Sunday, July 23, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Nationals Starter: MacKenzie Gore
- TV Channel: MASN2
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Joc Pederson At The Plate
- Pederson is batting .235 with eight doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 34 walks.
- In 58.7% of his games this year (37 of 63), Pederson has picked up at least one hit, and in five of those games (7.9%) he recorded at least two.
- He has gone deep in 12.7% of his games this year, and 3.8% of his trips to the plate.
- In 34.9% of his games this year, Pederson has notched at least one RBI. In 10 of those games (15.9%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 46.0% of his games this year (29 of 63), with two or more runs six times (9.5%).
Joc Pederson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|27
|GP
|35
|.261
|AVG
|.213
|.340
|OBP
|.372
|.477
|SLG
|.398
|9
|XBH
|10
|4
|HR
|5
|17
|RBI
|17
|17/11
|K/BB
|36/23
|0
|SB
|0
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The Nationals pitching staff is 29th in MLB with a collective 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Nationals' 4.97 team ERA ranks 27th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Nationals pitchers combine to surrender the third-most home runs in baseball (139 total, 1.4 per game).
- Gore gets the start for the Nationals, his 20th of the season. He is 5-7 with a 4.59 ERA and 114 strikeouts in 96 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Tuesday, the lefty tossed 6 1/3 innings against the Chicago Cubs, giving up five earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- The 24-year-old has a 4.59 ERA and 10.7 strikeouts per nine innings in 19 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .266 to his opponents.
