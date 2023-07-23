On Sunday, J.D. Davis (hitting .125 in his past 10 games) and the San Francisco Giants face the Washington Nationals, whose starting pitcher will be MacKenzie Gore. First pitch is at 1:35 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-2 with an RBI) against the Nationals.

J.D. Davis Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Sunday, July 23, 2023

Sunday, July 23, 2023 Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Nationals Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Nationals Starter: MacKenzie Gore

MacKenzie Gore TV Channel: MASN2

MASN2 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Looking to place a prop bet on J.D. Davis? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

J.D. Davis At The Plate

Davis has 81 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .436, both of which rank first among San Francisco hitters this season.

Among the qualified hitters, he ranks 56th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 43rd and he is 70th in slugging.

In 54 of 90 games this season (60.0%) Davis has picked up a hit, and in 23 of those games he had more than one (25.6%).

Looking at the 90 games he has played this year, he's homered in 12 of them (13.3%), and in 3.4% of his trips to the plate.

In 31.1% of his games this year, Davis has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 11.1% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.

He has scored at least once 34 times this season (37.8%), including five games with multiple runs (5.6%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

J.D. Davis Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 46 GP 44 .253 AVG .277 .343 OBP .344 .384 SLG .484 11 XBH 16 4 HR 8 17 RBI 32 41/19 K/BB 56/16 1 SB 0

Nationals Pitching Rankings