J.D. Davis Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Nationals - July 23
Published: Jul. 23, 2023 at 10:23 AM PDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
On Sunday, J.D. Davis (hitting .125 in his past 10 games) and the San Francisco Giants face the Washington Nationals, whose starting pitcher will be MacKenzie Gore. First pitch is at 1:35 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-2 with an RBI) against the Nationals.
J.D. Davis Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Sunday, July 23, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Nationals Starter: MacKenzie Gore
- TV Channel: MASN2
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
J.D. Davis At The Plate
- Davis has 81 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .436, both of which rank first among San Francisco hitters this season.
- Among the qualified hitters, he ranks 56th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 43rd and he is 70th in slugging.
- In 54 of 90 games this season (60.0%) Davis has picked up a hit, and in 23 of those games he had more than one (25.6%).
- Looking at the 90 games he has played this year, he's homered in 12 of them (13.3%), and in 3.4% of his trips to the plate.
- In 31.1% of his games this year, Davis has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 11.1% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.
- He has scored at least once 34 times this season (37.8%), including five games with multiple runs (5.6%).
J.D. Davis Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|46
|GP
|44
|.253
|AVG
|.277
|.343
|OBP
|.344
|.384
|SLG
|.484
|11
|XBH
|16
|4
|HR
|8
|17
|RBI
|32
|41/19
|K/BB
|56/16
|1
|SB
|0
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Nationals pitching staff ranks 29th in the league.
- The Nationals have a 4.97 team ERA that ranks 27th among all league pitching staffs.
- Nationals pitchers combine to give up the third-most home runs in baseball (139 total, 1.4 per game).
- Gore gets the start for the Nationals, his 20th of the season. He is 5-7 with a 4.59 ERA and 114 strikeouts in 96 2/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander last appeared on Tuesday against the Chicago Cubs, when he went 6 1/3 innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up six hits.
- In 19 games this season, the 24-year-old has an ERA of 4.59, with 10.7 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .266 against him.
