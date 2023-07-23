The Washington Nationals (40-58) will look for continued production from a batter on a hot streak versus the San Francisco Giants (54-45) on Sunday at 1:35 PM ET, at Nationals Park. C.J. Abrams is on a two-game homer streak.

The Giants will give the nod to Scott Alexander (6-0) against the Nationals and MacKenzie Gore (5-7).

Giants vs. Nationals Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Sunday, July 23, 2023

Sunday, July 23, 2023 Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET TV: MASN2

MASN2 Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Alexander - SF (6-0, 3.04 ERA) vs Gore - WSH (5-7, 4.59 ERA)

Giants Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Scott Alexander

Alexander will take to the mound for the Giants, his second start of the season.

The left-hander's last appearance came in relief on Tuesday when he threw one scoreless inning out of the bullpen against the Cincinnati Reds while allowing one hit.

He has pitched in 31 games this season with an ERA of 3.04, a 2.5 strikeout to walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.013.

He has kept opponents from scoring an earned run in 15 straight appearances.

Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: MacKenzie Gore

Gore (5-7 with a 4.59 ERA and 114 strikeouts in 96 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Nationals, his 20th of the season.

The left-hander's most recent time out came on Tuesday against the Chicago Cubs, when he went 6 1/3 innings, surrendering five earned runs while allowing six hits.

The 24-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.59, with 10.7 strikeouts per nine innings in 19 games this season. Opponents are batting .266 against him.

Gore heads into this game with six quality starts under his belt this year.

Gore will try to secure his 14th game of five or more innings pitched this season. He's averaging 5.1 innings per appearance.

In three of his appearances this season he did not give up an earned run.

