Top Player Prop Bets for Giants vs. Nationals on July 23, 2023
Published: Jul. 23, 2023 at 2:51 AM PDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Lane Thomas is one of the top players with prop bets available when the San Francisco Giants and the Washington Nationals square off at Nationals Park on Sunday (starting at 1:35 PM ET).
Giants vs. Nationals Game Info
- When: Sunday, July 23, 2023 at 1:35 PM ET
- Where: Nationals Park in Washington D.C.
- How to Watch on TV: MASN2
MLB Props Today: Washington Nationals
Lane Thomas Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)
Thomas Stats
- Thomas has 25 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs, 24 walks and 53 RBI (113 total hits). He's also swiped eight bases.
- He has a .290/.337/.488 slash line so far this year.
Thomas Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Giants
|Jul. 22
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
|vs. Giants
|Jul. 21
|2-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|5
|0
|at Cubs
|Jul. 19
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Cubs
|Jul. 18
|1-for-5
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|at Cubs
|Jul. 17
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Jeimer Candelario Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)
Candelario Stats
- Jeimer Candelario has 88 hits with 27 doubles, two triples, 15 home runs, 31 walks and 47 RBI. He's also stolen five bases.
- He's slashed .257/.334/.478 on the year.
Candelario Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Giants
|Jul. 22
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|vs. Giants
|Jul. 21
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Cubs
|Jul. 19
|1-for-5
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|at Cubs
|Jul. 18
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Cubs
|Jul. 17
|2-for-4
|2
|1
|2
|5
|0
