The Washington Nationals (40-58) will be seeking a series sweep when they take on the San Francisco Giants (54-45) at Nationals Park on Sunday, July 23 at 1:35 PM ET. MacKenzie Gore will get the ball for the Nationals, while Scott Alexander will take the mound for the Giants.

The Giants are favored in this one, at -120, while the underdog Nationals have +100 odds to play spoiler. An 8.5-run over/under is set in the contest.

Giants vs. Nationals Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, July 23, 2023

Sunday, July 23, 2023 Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET TV: MASN2

MASN2 Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Nationals Park Probable Pitchers: Alexander - SF (6-0, 3.04 ERA) vs Gore - WSH (5-7, 4.59 ERA)

Giants vs. Nationals Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on different sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Giants vs. Nationals Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Giants have been favored 50 times and won 26, or 52%, of those games.

The Giants have a 24-21 record (winning 53.3% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -120 or shorter.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that San Francisco has a 54.5% chance to win.

The Giants went 6-2 across the eight games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups, San Francisco and its opponents combined to go over the run total four times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Nationals have come away with 36 wins in the 89 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

The Nationals have a win-loss record of 34-49 when favored by +100 or worse by sportsbooks this year.

In 10 games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Nationals have a record of 5-5.

In the last 10 games with a total, Washington and its opponents have failed to hit the over three times.

Giants Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +2500 9th 2nd Win NL West +550 - 2nd

