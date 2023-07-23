Keibert Ruiz and the Washington Nationals take on Michael Conforto and the San Francisco Giants at Nationals Park on Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.

Giants vs. Nationals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, July 23, 2023

Sunday, July 23, 2023 Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET TV Channel: MASN2

MASN2 Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Giants Batting & Pitching Performance

The Giants rank 13th in MLB action with 115 total home runs.

San Francisco ranks 20th in baseball, slugging .400.

The Giants' .243 batting average ranks 19th in the majors.

San Francisco has the No. 13 offense in MLB play, scoring 4.6 runs per game (455 total runs).

The Giants rank 15th in baseball with a .320 on-base percentage.

The Giants' 9.4 strikeouts per game are the third-most in baseball.

The pitching staff for San Francisco has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 13th in MLB.

San Francisco has a 4.03 team ERA that ranks 11th among all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Giants combine for the 12th-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.259).

Giants Probable Starting Pitcher

Scott Alexander (6-0) gets the start for the Giants, his second of the season.

The left-hander last appeared in relief on Tuesday, when he tossed one scoreless inning against the Cincinnati Reds while giving up one hit.

He will attempt for his 16th straight outing without giving up an earned run.

Giants Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Giants Starter Opponent Starter 7/18/2023 Reds W 11-10 Away Anthony DeSclafani Luke Weaver 7/19/2023 Reds L 3-2 Away Ross Stripling Graham Ashcraft 7/20/2023 Reds L 5-1 Away Alex Cobb Andrew Abbott 7/21/2023 Nationals L 5-3 Away Alex Wood Jake Irvin 7/22/2023 Nationals L 10-1 Away Logan Webb Josiah Gray 7/23/2023 Nationals - Away Scott Alexander MacKenzie Gore 7/24/2023 Tigers - Away Ross Stripling Tarik Skubal 7/25/2023 Athletics - Home Alex Cobb Ken Waldichuk 7/26/2023 Athletics - Home Alex Wood Hogan Harris 7/28/2023 Red Sox - Home Logan Webb James Paxton 7/29/2023 Red Sox - Home Anthony DeSclafani -

