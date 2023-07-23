How to Watch the Giants vs. Nationals Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for July 23
Keibert Ruiz and the Washington Nationals take on Michael Conforto and the San Francisco Giants at Nationals Park on Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.
Giants vs. Nationals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Sunday, July 23, 2023
- Time: 1:35 PM ET
- TV Channel: MASN2
- Location: Washington D.C.
- Venue: Nationals Park
Giants Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Giants rank 13th in MLB action with 115 total home runs.
- San Francisco ranks 20th in baseball, slugging .400.
- The Giants' .243 batting average ranks 19th in the majors.
- San Francisco has the No. 13 offense in MLB play, scoring 4.6 runs per game (455 total runs).
- The Giants rank 15th in baseball with a .320 on-base percentage.
- The Giants' 9.4 strikeouts per game are the third-most in baseball.
- The pitching staff for San Francisco has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 13th in MLB.
- San Francisco has a 4.03 team ERA that ranks 11th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Pitchers for the Giants combine for the 12th-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.259).
Giants Probable Starting Pitcher
- Scott Alexander (6-0) gets the start for the Giants, his second of the season.
- The left-hander last appeared in relief on Tuesday, when he tossed one scoreless inning against the Cincinnati Reds while giving up one hit.
- He will attempt for his 16th straight outing without giving up an earned run.
Giants Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Giants Starter
|Opponent Starter
|7/18/2023
|Reds
|W 11-10
|Away
|Anthony DeSclafani
|Luke Weaver
|7/19/2023
|Reds
|L 3-2
|Away
|Ross Stripling
|Graham Ashcraft
|7/20/2023
|Reds
|L 5-1
|Away
|Alex Cobb
|Andrew Abbott
|7/21/2023
|Nationals
|L 5-3
|Away
|Alex Wood
|Jake Irvin
|7/22/2023
|Nationals
|L 10-1
|Away
|Logan Webb
|Josiah Gray
|7/23/2023
|Nationals
|-
|Away
|Scott Alexander
|MacKenzie Gore
|7/24/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Away
|Ross Stripling
|Tarik Skubal
|7/25/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Home
|Alex Cobb
|Ken Waldichuk
|7/26/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Home
|Alex Wood
|Hogan Harris
|7/28/2023
|Red Sox
|-
|Home
|Logan Webb
|James Paxton
|7/29/2023
|Red Sox
|-
|Home
|Anthony DeSclafani
|-
