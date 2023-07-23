Michael Conforto and Jeimer Candelario will be among the stars on display when the San Francisco Giants face the Washington Nationals on Sunday at 1:35 PM ET, at Nationals Park.

The Giants are listed as -115 moneyline favorites for this matchup against the Nationals (-105). An 8.5-run over/under is set in the matchup.

Giants vs. Nationals Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, July 23, 2023

Sunday, July 23, 2023 Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET TV: MASN2

MASN2 Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Giants -115 -105 8.5 -120 +100 - - -

Giants Recent Betting Performance

In eight games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Giants have a record of 6-2.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Giants and their opponents are 4-6-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

In their last game with a spread, the Giants failed to cover.

Giants Betting Records & Stats

The Giants have compiled a 26-24 record in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 52% of those games).

San Francisco has a 26-24 record (winning 52% of its games) when it has played as moneyline favorites of -115 or shorter.

The implied moneyline probablility in this matchup gives the Giants a 53.5% chance to win.

San Francisco has played in 98 games with an over/under set, and have combined with its opponents to go over the total 44 times (44-49-5).

The Giants have a 4-8-0 record against the spread this season (covering only 33.3% of the time).

Giants Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 26-22 28-23 21-24 33-21 38-35 16-10

