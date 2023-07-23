Giants vs. Nationals Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - July 23
Sunday's contest between the San Francisco Giants (54-45) and Washington Nationals (40-58) matching up at Nationals Park has a projected final score of 6-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Giants, so it should be a tight matchup. The game will start at 1:35 PM ET on July 23.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Giants will send Scott Alexander (6-0) to the mound, while MacKenzie Gore (5-7) will answer the bell for the Nationals.
Giants vs. Nationals Game Info & Odds
- When: Sunday, July 23, 2023 at 1:35 PM ET
- Where: Nationals Park in Washington D.C.
- How to Watch on TV: MASN2
Giants vs. Nationals Score Prediction
Our pick for this contest is Giants 6, Nationals 5.
Total Prediction for Giants vs. Nationals
- Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs
Giants Performance Insights
- In eight games over the last 10 matchups when favored by sportsbooks, the Giants have a record of 6-2.
- When it comes to hitting the over, San Francisco and its opponents are 4-6-0 in its last 10 games with a total.
- In their last game with a spread, the Giants failed to cover.
- This season, the Giants have won 26 out of the 50 games, or 52%, in which they've been favored.
- San Francisco is 24-21 this season when entering a game favored by -120 or more on the moneyline.
- Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Giants have a 54.5% chance to win.
- San Francisco has scored 455 runs (4.6 per game) this season, which ranks 13th in MLB.
- The Giants' 4.03 team ERA ranks 11th among all MLB pitching staffs.
Giants Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|July 18
|@ Reds
|W 11-10
|Anthony DeSclafani vs Luke Weaver
|July 19
|@ Reds
|L 3-2
|Ross Stripling vs Graham Ashcraft
|July 20
|@ Reds
|L 5-1
|Alex Cobb vs Andrew Abbott
|July 21
|@ Nationals
|L 5-3
|Alex Wood vs Jake Irvin
|July 22
|@ Nationals
|L 10-1
|Logan Webb vs Josiah Gray
|July 23
|@ Nationals
|-
|Scott Alexander vs MacKenzie Gore
|July 24
|@ Tigers
|-
|Ross Stripling vs Tarik Skubal
|July 25
|Athletics
|-
|Alex Cobb vs Ken Waldichuk
|July 26
|Athletics
|-
|Alex Wood vs Hogan Harris
|July 28
|Red Sox
|-
|Logan Webb vs James Paxton
|July 29
|Red Sox
|-
|Anthony DeSclafani vs TBA
