Sunday's contest between the San Francisco Giants (54-45) and Washington Nationals (40-58) matching up at Nationals Park has a projected final score of 6-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Giants, so it should be a tight matchup. The game will start at 1:35 PM ET on July 23.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Giants will send Scott Alexander (6-0) to the mound, while MacKenzie Gore (5-7) will answer the bell for the Nationals.

Giants vs. Nationals Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, July 23, 2023 at 1:35 PM ET

Sunday, July 23, 2023 at 1:35 PM ET Where: Nationals Park in Washington D.C.

Nationals Park in Washington D.C. How to Watch on TV: MASN2

MASN2

Giants vs. Nationals Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Giants 6, Nationals 5.

Total Prediction for Giants vs. Nationals

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

Giants Performance Insights

In eight games over the last 10 matchups when favored by sportsbooks, the Giants have a record of 6-2.

When it comes to hitting the over, San Francisco and its opponents are 4-6-0 in its last 10 games with a total.

In their last game with a spread, the Giants failed to cover.

This season, the Giants have won 26 out of the 50 games, or 52%, in which they've been favored.

San Francisco is 24-21 this season when entering a game favored by -120 or more on the moneyline.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Giants have a 54.5% chance to win.

San Francisco has scored 455 runs (4.6 per game) this season, which ranks 13th in MLB.

The Giants' 4.03 team ERA ranks 11th among all MLB pitching staffs.

Giants Schedule