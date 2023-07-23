David Villar Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Nationals - July 23
Published: Jul. 23, 2023 at 6:23 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Sunday, David Villar (.458 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including one home run) and the San Francisco Giants face the Washington Nationals, whose starting pitcher will be MacKenzie Gore. First pitch is at 1:35 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Nationals.
David Villar Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Sunday, July 23, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Nationals Starter: MacKenzie Gore
- TV Channel: MASN2
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Looking to place a prop bet on David Villar? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
|Giants Injury Report
|Giants vs Nationals Betting Trends & Stats
|Giants vs Nationals Player Props
|Giants vs Nationals Pitching Matchup
|Giants vs Nationals Prediction
|How to Watch Giants vs Nationals
|Giants vs Nationals Odds
David Villar At The Plate
- Villar is batting .150 with six doubles, five home runs and 10 walks.
- Villar has recorded a hit in 15 of 41 games this year (36.6%), including three multi-hit games (7.3%).
- He has hit a long ball in 9.8% of his games in 2023, and 3.7% of his trips to the dish.
- Villar has driven in a run in six games this year (14.6%), including three games with more than one RBI (7.3%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 12 games this season (29.3%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
David Villar Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|19
|GP
|21
|.127
|AVG
|.169
|.234
|OBP
|.239
|.255
|SLG
|.385
|3
|XBH
|8
|2
|HR
|3
|4
|RBI
|8
|16/6
|K/BB
|26/4
|1
|SB
|0
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Nationals pitching staff ranks 29th in the league.
- The Nationals' 4.97 team ERA ranks 27th among all league pitching staffs.
- Nationals pitchers combine to allow 139 total home runs at a clip of 1.4 per game (third-most in the league).
- Gore (5-7 with a 4.59 ERA and 114 strikeouts in 96 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Nationals, his 20th of the season.
- In his most recent outing on Tuesday against the Chicago Cubs, the left-hander tossed 6 1/3 innings, giving up five earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- In 19 games this season, the 24-year-old has a 4.59 ERA and 10.7 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .266 to his opponents.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.