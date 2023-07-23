On Sunday, David Villar (.458 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including one home run) and the San Francisco Giants face the Washington Nationals, whose starting pitcher will be MacKenzie Gore. First pitch is at 1:35 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Nationals.

David Villar Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Sunday, July 23, 2023

Sunday, July 23, 2023 Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Nationals Starter: MacKenzie Gore

MacKenzie Gore TV Channel: MASN2

MASN2 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

David Villar At The Plate

Villar is batting .150 with six doubles, five home runs and 10 walks.

Villar has recorded a hit in 15 of 41 games this year (36.6%), including three multi-hit games (7.3%).

He has hit a long ball in 9.8% of his games in 2023, and 3.7% of his trips to the dish.

Villar has driven in a run in six games this year (14.6%), including three games with more than one RBI (7.3%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 12 games this season (29.3%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

David Villar Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 19 GP 21 .127 AVG .169 .234 OBP .239 .255 SLG .385 3 XBH 8 2 HR 3 4 RBI 8 16/6 K/BB 26/4 1 SB 0

Nationals Pitching Rankings