Austin Slater Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Nationals - July 23
Published: Jul. 23, 2023 at 6:26 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Austin Slater -- .182 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the San Francisco Giants versus the Washington Nationals, with MacKenzie Gore on the mound, on July 23 at 1:35 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Nationals.
Austin Slater Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Sunday, July 23, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Nationals Starter: MacKenzie Gore
- TV Channel: MASN2
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Austin Slater At The Plate
- Slater is hitting .315 with three doubles, four home runs and 10 walks.
- In 51.4% of his games this season (19 of 37), Slater has picked up at least one hit, and in seven of those games (18.9%) he recorded at least two.
- He has gone deep in 10.8% of his games in 2023, and 3.9% of his trips to the dish.
- In 24.3% of his games this season, Slater has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 8.1% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 13 of 37 games so far this year.
Austin Slater Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|20
|GP
|17
|.318
|AVG
|.313
|.434
|OBP
|.340
|.500
|SLG
|.458
|4
|XBH
|3
|2
|HR
|2
|8
|RBI
|6
|7/8
|K/BB
|17/2
|1
|SB
|1
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The Nationals pitching staff is 29th in the league with a collective 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Nationals have the 27th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.97).
- The Nationals allow the third-most home runs in baseball (139 total, 1.4 per game).
- The Nationals will send Gore (5-7) to the mound to make his 20th start of the season. He is 5-7 with a 4.59 ERA and 114 strikeouts in 96 2/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander's last appearance came on Tuesday against the Chicago Cubs, when he went 6 1/3 innings, surrendering five earned runs while allowing six hits.
- The 24-year-old has an ERA of 4.59, with 10.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in 19 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .266 batting average against him.
