Austin Slater -- .182 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the San Francisco Giants versus the Washington Nationals, with MacKenzie Gore on the mound, on July 23 at 1:35 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Nationals.

Austin Slater Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

  • Game Day: Sunday, July 23, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: Nationals Park
  • Nationals Starter: MacKenzie Gore
  • TV Channel: MASN2
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Austin Slater At The Plate

  • Slater is hitting .315 with three doubles, four home runs and 10 walks.
  • In 51.4% of his games this season (19 of 37), Slater has picked up at least one hit, and in seven of those games (18.9%) he recorded at least two.
  • He has gone deep in 10.8% of his games in 2023, and 3.9% of his trips to the dish.
  • In 24.3% of his games this season, Slater has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 8.1% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • He has scored in 13 of 37 games so far this year.

Austin Slater Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
20 GP 17
.318 AVG .313
.434 OBP .340
.500 SLG .458
4 XBH 3
2 HR 2
8 RBI 6
7/8 K/BB 17/2
1 SB 1

Nationals Pitching Rankings

  • The Nationals pitching staff is 29th in the league with a collective 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Nationals have the 27th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.97).
  • The Nationals allow the third-most home runs in baseball (139 total, 1.4 per game).
  • The Nationals will send Gore (5-7) to the mound to make his 20th start of the season. He is 5-7 with a 4.59 ERA and 114 strikeouts in 96 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The left-hander's last appearance came on Tuesday against the Chicago Cubs, when he went 6 1/3 innings, surrendering five earned runs while allowing six hits.
  • The 24-year-old has an ERA of 4.59, with 10.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in 19 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .266 batting average against him.
