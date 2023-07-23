Austin Slater -- .182 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the San Francisco Giants versus the Washington Nationals, with MacKenzie Gore on the mound, on July 23 at 1:35 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Nationals.

Austin Slater Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Sunday, July 23, 2023

Sunday, July 23, 2023 Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Nationals Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Nationals Starter: MacKenzie Gore

MacKenzie Gore TV Channel: MASN2

MASN2 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Looking to place a prop bet on Austin Slater? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Austin Slater At The Plate

Slater is hitting .315 with three doubles, four home runs and 10 walks.

In 51.4% of his games this season (19 of 37), Slater has picked up at least one hit, and in seven of those games (18.9%) he recorded at least two.

He has gone deep in 10.8% of his games in 2023, and 3.9% of his trips to the dish.

In 24.3% of his games this season, Slater has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 8.1% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 13 of 37 games so far this year.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Austin Slater Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 20 GP 17 .318 AVG .313 .434 OBP .340 .500 SLG .458 4 XBH 3 2 HR 2 8 RBI 6 7/8 K/BB 17/2 1 SB 1

Nationals Pitching Rankings