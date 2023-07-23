Right now the San Francisco 49ers have the fourth-best odds in the NFL to win the Super Bowl, listed at +900.

49ers Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC West: -165

-165 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +900

San Francisco Betting Insights

San Francisco covered 11 times in 17 matchups with a spread last season.

Last season, nine 49ers games hit the over.

San Francisco was a tough matchup for opposing teams last season, as it ranked top-five in both total offense (fifth-best with 365.6 yards per game) and total defense (best with 300.6 yards allowed per game) this season.

Last season the 49ers were 8-1 at home and 5-3 on the road.

San Francisco won once as an underdog (1-1) a year ago, and went 12-3 as the favored team.

49ers Impact Players

In 17 games last year, Christian McCaffrey rushed for 1,139 yards (67.0 per game) and eight touchdowns.

In addition, McCaffrey had 85 catches for 741 yards and five touchdowns.

Brandon Aiyuk had 78 receptions for 1,015 yards (59.7 per game) and eight touchdowns in 17 games.

In the passing game a season ago, George Kittle scored 11 TDs, catching 60 balls for 765 yards (51.0 per game).

Deebo Samuel had 56 catches for 632 yards (48.6 per game) and two touchdowns in 13 games.

In 16 games last year, Nick Bosa registered 18.5 sacks to go with 19.0 TFL and 50 tackles.

2023-24 49ers NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Steelers - +5000 2 September 17 @ Rams - +6600 3 September 21 Giants - +6600 4 October 1 Cardinals - +20000 5 October 8 Cowboys - +1600 6 October 15 @ Browns - +3500 7 October 23 @ Vikings - +4000 8 October 29 Bengals - +900 10 November 12 @ Jaguars - +2500 11 November 19 Buccaneers - +15000 12 November 23 @ Seahawks - +3000 13 December 3 @ Eagles - +700 14 December 10 Seahawks - +3000 15 December 17 @ Cardinals - +20000 16 December 25 Ravens - +2000 17 December 31 @ Commanders - +8000 18 January 7 Rams - +6600

Odds are current as of July 23 at 5:19 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.