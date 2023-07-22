Mike Yastrzemski Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Nationals - July 22
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 1:27 AM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The San Francisco Giants, including Mike Yastrzemski (.069 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Josiah Gray and the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, Saturday at 7:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Nationals.
Mike Yastrzemski Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Saturday, July 22, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Nationals Starter: Josiah Gray
- TV Channel: MASN2
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +260)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)
Looking to place a prop bet on Mike Yastrzemski? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Mike Yastrzemski At The Plate
- Yastrzemski has 14 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 26 walks while hitting .233.
- Yastrzemski has gotten a hit in 39 of 67 games this year (58.2%), including 13 multi-hit games (19.4%).
- He has hit a long ball in 14.9% of his games in 2023 (10 of 67), and 4.2% of his trips to the dish.
- In 26.9% of his games this season, Yastrzemski has driven in at least one run. In nine of those games (13.4%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 47.8% of his games this season (32 of 67), he has scored, and in seven of those games (10.4%) he has scored more than once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Mike Yastrzemski Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|31
|GP
|35
|.262
|AVG
|.211
|.333
|OBP
|.295
|.437
|SLG
|.444
|11
|XBH
|15
|3
|HR
|8
|10
|RBI
|20
|26/11
|K/BB
|42/15
|0
|SB
|0
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Nationals has a collective 7.7 K/9, the second-worst in MLB.
- The Nationals have the 27th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (5.01).
- The Nationals give up the third-most home runs in baseball (139 total, 1.4 per game).
- Gray (6-8) takes the mound for the Nationals in his 20th start of the season. He's put together a 3.59 ERA in 105 1/3 innings pitched, with 94 strikeouts.
- The right-hander's most recent time out came on Sunday against the St. Louis Cardinals, when he tossed five innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing 10 hits.
- The 25-year-old's 3.59 ERA ranks 27th, 1.472 WHIP ranks 59th, and 8 K/9 ranks 42nd among qualifying pitchers this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.