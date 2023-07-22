The San Francisco Giants, including Mike Yastrzemski (.069 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Josiah Gray and the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, Saturday at 7:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Nationals.

Mike Yastrzemski Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Saturday, July 22, 2023

Saturday, July 22, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Nationals Starter: Josiah Gray

Josiah Gray TV Channel: MASN2

MASN2 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +260) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)

Mike Yastrzemski At The Plate

Yastrzemski has 14 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 26 walks while hitting .233.

Yastrzemski has gotten a hit in 39 of 67 games this year (58.2%), including 13 multi-hit games (19.4%).

He has hit a long ball in 14.9% of his games in 2023 (10 of 67), and 4.2% of his trips to the dish.

In 26.9% of his games this season, Yastrzemski has driven in at least one run. In nine of those games (13.4%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 47.8% of his games this season (32 of 67), he has scored, and in seven of those games (10.4%) he has scored more than once.

Mike Yastrzemski Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 31 GP 35 .262 AVG .211 .333 OBP .295 .437 SLG .444 11 XBH 15 3 HR 8 10 RBI 20 26/11 K/BB 42/15 0 SB 0

