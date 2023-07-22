Kelsey Plum's Las Vegas Aces (20-2) hit the road to meet the Minnesota Lynx (10-12) at Target Center on Saturday, July 22. The game starts at 3:00 PM ET.

Las Vegas picked up a 79-63 win against Seattle last time out. The squad was led by A'ja Wilson's 23 points, 15 rebounds, three steals and three blocks and Jackie Young's 22 points, eight rebounds and two steals. Minnesota enters this matchup having won against Los Angeles in their last game 73-70. They were led by Napheesa Collier (22 PTS, 8 REB, 45 FG%) and Dorka Juhasz (16 PTS, 10 REB, 2 STL, 70 FG%, 2-3 from 3PT).

Aces vs. Lynx Game Time and Info

Who's the favorite?: Aces (-2000 to win)

Aces (-2000 to win) Who's the underdog?: Lynx (+950 to win)

Lynx (+950 to win) What's the spread?: Aces (-15.5)

Aces (-15.5) What's the over/under?: 169.5

169.5 When: Saturday, July 22, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, July 22, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota TV: ESPN

Aces Season Stats

In terms of points, the Aces are thriving at both ends of the court, as they rank best in the league in points scored (93.3 per game) and best in points allowed (77.9 per contest).

Las Vegas is pulling down 35 rebounds per game this year (fifth-ranked in WNBA), and it has allowed just 33.4 rebounds per game (third-best).

The Aces have been tallying plenty of assists in 2023, ranking second-best in the WNBA with 22.2 assists per game.

Las Vegas ranks top-five this year in turnovers, ranking best in the league with 11.7 turnovers per game. Meanwhile, it ranks eighth with 13 forced turnovers per contest.

In terms of three-point shooting, it's been a dominant stretch for the Aces, who are draining 9.1 treys per game (second-best in WNBA) and shooting 38.2% from beyond the arc (best).

Las Vegas has been getting things done when it comes to defending against three-point shooting this season, ranking third-best in the WNBA in three-pointers allowed per game (6.7) and third-best in three-point percentage allowed (32.7%).

Aces Home/Away Splits

In 2023, the Aces' offense has been better at home, where they average 95 points per game, compared to road games, where they score 91.6 per game. On defense, they have been better at home, where they concede 75.5 points per game, versus on the road, where they allow opponents to score 80.3 per game.

At home, Las Vegas averages 1.9 more rebounds per game than on the road (36 at home, 34.1 on the road), while it lets its opponents pull down 0.9 more boards in home games than in road games (33.8 at home, 32.9 on the road).

The Aces average 23.1 assists per game at home, 1.8 more than their road game average in 2023 (21.3). During the 2023 WNBA season, Las Vegas is committing fewer turnovers in home games (10.1 per game) than away (13.3), and is alse forcing fewer turnovers at home (12.5 per game) compared to on the road (13.6).

This year, the Aces are averaging 9.4 made three-pointers per game at home and 8.9 on the road (while shooting 36.9% from distance in home games compared to 39.7% on the road).

In 2023 Las Vegas averages 6.3 three-pointers conceded at home and 7.2 away, allowing 29.7% shooting from distance at home compared to 35.9% away.

Aces Moneyline and ATS Records

The Aces have won 19 of the 21 games they were listed as the moneyline favorite this season (90.5%).

The Aces have played in five games as a moneyline favorite with odds of -2000 or shorter and won every time.

Against the spread, Las Vegas is 11-10-0 this year.

Against the spread as 15.5-point favorites or more, Las Vegas is 5-3.

The Aces have a 95.2% chance to win this contest based on the moneyline's implied probability.

