LaMonte Wade Jr Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Nationals - July 22
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 1:26 AM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LaMonte Wade Jr -- with a slugging percentage of .276 in his past 10 games (including zero home runs) -- will be in action for the San Francisco Giants against the Washington Nationals, with Josiah Gray on the mound, on July 22 at 7:05 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Nationals.
LaMonte Wade Jr Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Saturday, July 22, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Nationals Starter: Josiah Gray
- TV Channel: MASN2
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -128)
LaMonte Wade Jr At The Plate
- Wade leads San Francisco in OBP (.405) this season, fueled by 74 hits.
- Among the qualifying hitters, he ranks 38th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks fifth and he is 75th in slugging.
- Wade has gotten a hit in 49 of 82 games this season (59.8%), with more than one hit on 20 occasions (24.4%).
- He has hit a long ball in nine games this year (11.0%), leaving the park in 2.7% of his chances at the plate.
- Wade has had at least one RBI in 24.4% of his games this season (20 of 82), with more than one RBI five times (6.1%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 41.5% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 7.3%.
LaMonte Wade Jr Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|37
|GP
|43
|.264
|AVG
|.284
|.379
|OBP
|.425
|.471
|SLG
|.399
|14
|XBH
|9
|5
|HR
|4
|11
|RBI
|18
|22/22
|K/BB
|41/34
|0
|SB
|2
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Nationals has a collective 7.7 K/9, the second-worst in the league.
- The Nationals' 5.01 team ERA ranks 27th among all league pitching staffs.
- Nationals pitchers combine to surrender the third-most home runs in baseball (139 total, 1.4 per game).
- Gray makes the start for the Nationals, his 20th of the season. He is 6-8 with a 3.59 ERA and 94 strikeouts in 105 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Sunday, the right-hander went five innings against the St. Louis Cardinals, giving up four earned runs while surrendering 10 hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 25-year-old's 3.59 ERA ranks 27th, 1.472 WHIP ranks 59th, and 8 K/9 ranks 42nd.
