LaMonte Wade Jr -- with a slugging percentage of .276 in his past 10 games (including zero home runs) -- will be in action for the San Francisco Giants against the Washington Nationals, with Josiah Gray on the mound, on July 22 at 7:05 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Nationals.

LaMonte Wade Jr Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Saturday, July 22, 2023

Saturday, July 22, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Nationals Starter: Josiah Gray

Josiah Gray TV Channel: MASN2

MASN2 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -128)

Explore More About This Game

LaMonte Wade Jr At The Plate

Wade leads San Francisco in OBP (.405) this season, fueled by 74 hits.

Among the qualifying hitters, he ranks 38th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks fifth and he is 75th in slugging.

Wade has gotten a hit in 49 of 82 games this season (59.8%), with more than one hit on 20 occasions (24.4%).

He has hit a long ball in nine games this year (11.0%), leaving the park in 2.7% of his chances at the plate.

Wade has had at least one RBI in 24.4% of his games this season (20 of 82), with more than one RBI five times (6.1%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 41.5% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 7.3%.

LaMonte Wade Jr Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 37 GP 43 .264 AVG .284 .379 OBP .425 .471 SLG .399 14 XBH 9 5 HR 4 11 RBI 18 22/22 K/BB 41/34 0 SB 2

Nationals Pitching Rankings