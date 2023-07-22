The San Francisco Giants, including Joc Pederson (.286 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 66 points below season-long percentage), battle starter Josiah Gray and the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, Saturday at 7:05 PM ET.

In his previous game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-3 against the Nationals.

Joc Pederson Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Saturday, July 22, 2023

Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

Stadium: Nationals Park

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Nationals Starter: Josiah Gray

TV Channel: MASN2

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +220)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -149)

Joc Pederson At The Plate

Pederson is hitting .228 with six doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 33 walks.

Pederson has picked up a hit in 58.1% of his 62 games this season, with multiple hits in 6.5% of those games.

He has hit a home run in 12.9% of his games this season, and 3.9% of his trips to the plate.

Pederson has had at least one RBI in 35.5% of his games this season (22 of 62), with more than one RBI 10 times (16.1%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 29 of 62 games this year, and more than once 6 times.

Joc Pederson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 27 GP 34 .261 AVG .200 .340 OBP .361 .477 SLG .371 9 XBH 8 4 HR 5 17 RBI 17 17/11 K/BB 35/22 0 SB 0

Nationals Pitching Rankings