Joc Pederson Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Nationals - July 22
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 1:25 AM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The San Francisco Giants, including Joc Pederson (.286 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 66 points below season-long percentage), battle starter Josiah Gray and the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, Saturday at 7:05 PM ET.
In his previous game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-3 against the Nationals.
Joc Pederson Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Saturday, July 22, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Nationals Starter: Josiah Gray
- TV Channel: MASN2
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +220)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -149)
Joc Pederson At The Plate
- Pederson is hitting .228 with six doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 33 walks.
- Pederson has picked up a hit in 58.1% of his 62 games this season, with multiple hits in 6.5% of those games.
- He has hit a home run in 12.9% of his games this season, and 3.9% of his trips to the plate.
- Pederson has had at least one RBI in 35.5% of his games this season (22 of 62), with more than one RBI 10 times (16.1%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 29 of 62 games this year, and more than once 6 times.
Joc Pederson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|27
|GP
|34
|.261
|AVG
|.200
|.340
|OBP
|.361
|.477
|SLG
|.371
|9
|XBH
|8
|4
|HR
|5
|17
|RBI
|17
|17/11
|K/BB
|35/22
|0
|SB
|0
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The Nationals pitching staff is 29th in the league with a collective 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Nationals have a 5.01 team ERA that ranks 27th across all league pitching staffs.
- Nationals pitchers combine to allow 139 total home runs at a rate of 1.4 per game (third-most in baseball).
- Gray (6-8) gets the starting nod for the Nationals in his 20th start of the season. He's put together a 3.59 ERA in 105 1/3 innings pitched, with 94 strikeouts.
- In his most recent outing on Sunday against the St. Louis Cardinals, the righty threw five innings, giving up four earned runs while surrendering 10 hits.
- The 25-year-old's 3.59 ERA ranks 27th, 1.472 WHIP ranks 59th, and 8 K/9 ranks 42nd among qualifying pitchers this season.
