J.D. Davis Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Nationals - July 22
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 1:27 AM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Saturday, J.D. Davis (.231 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 116 points below season-long percentage) and the San Francisco Giants face the Washington Nationals, whose starting pitcher will be Josiah Gray. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Nationals.
J.D. Davis Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Saturday, July 22, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Nationals Starter: Josiah Gray
- TV Channel: MASN2
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Explore More About This Game
J.D. Davis At The Plate
- Davis has 81 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .439, both of which are tops among San Francisco hitters this season.
- Among qualified hitters, he ranks 53rd in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 40th and he is 68th in slugging.
- In 60.7% of his games this year (54 of 89), Davis has picked up at least one hit, and in 23 of those games (25.8%) he recorded at least two.
- He has hit a long ball in 13.5% of his games in 2023 (12 of 89), and 3.5% of his trips to the plate.
- Davis has picked up an RBI in 27 games this year (30.3%), with two or more RBI in 10 of them (11.2%).
- He has scored in 34 games this season (38.2%), including multiple runs in five games.
J.D. Davis Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|46
|GP
|43
|.253
|AVG
|.280
|.343
|OBP
|.350
|.384
|SLG
|.490
|11
|XBH
|16
|4
|HR
|8
|17
|RBI
|31
|41/19
|K/BB
|55/16
|1
|SB
|0
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Nationals has a collective 7.7 K/9, the second-worst in the league.
- The Nationals have a 5.01 team ERA that ranks 27th among all league pitching staffs.
- Nationals pitchers combine to allow 139 total home runs at a rate of 1.4 per game (third-most in the league).
- Gray makes the start for the Nationals, his 20th of the season. He is 6-8 with a 3.59 ERA and 94 strikeouts in 105 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last appeared on Sunday against the St. Louis Cardinals, when he threw five innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up 10 hits.
- The 25-year-old's 3.59 ERA ranks 27th, 1.472 WHIP ranks 59th, and 8 K/9 ranks 42nd among qualifying pitchers this season.
