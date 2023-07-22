On Saturday, J.D. Davis (.231 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 116 points below season-long percentage) and the San Francisco Giants face the Washington Nationals, whose starting pitcher will be Josiah Gray. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Nationals.

J.D. Davis Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Saturday, July 22, 2023

Saturday, July 22, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Nationals Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Nationals Starter: Josiah Gray

Josiah Gray TV Channel: MASN2

MASN2 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Looking to place a prop bet on J.D. Davis? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

J.D. Davis At The Plate

Davis has 81 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .439, both of which are tops among San Francisco hitters this season.

Among qualified hitters, he ranks 53rd in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 40th and he is 68th in slugging.

In 60.7% of his games this year (54 of 89), Davis has picked up at least one hit, and in 23 of those games (25.8%) he recorded at least two.

He has hit a long ball in 13.5% of his games in 2023 (12 of 89), and 3.5% of his trips to the plate.

Davis has picked up an RBI in 27 games this year (30.3%), with two or more RBI in 10 of them (11.2%).

He has scored in 34 games this season (38.2%), including multiple runs in five games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

J.D. Davis Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 46 GP 43 .253 AVG .280 .343 OBP .350 .384 SLG .490 11 XBH 16 4 HR 8 17 RBI 31 41/19 K/BB 55/16 1 SB 0

Nationals Pitching Rankings