The San Francisco Giants (54-44) will aim to snap a three-game losing streak when visiting the Washington Nationals (39-58) at 7:05 PM ET on Saturday.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Giants will send Logan Webb (8-7) to the mound, while Josiah Gray (6-8) will take the ball for the Nationals.

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Giants vs. Nationals Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Saturday, July 22, 2023

Saturday, July 22, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: MASN2

MASN2 Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Nationals Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Webb - SF (8-7, 3.32 ERA) vs Gray - WSH (6-8, 3.59 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Explore More About This Game

Giants Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Logan Webb

The Giants will send Webb (8-7) to the mound for his 21st start this season.

The right-hander's last start was on Tuesday, when he tossed seven innings while giving up two earned runs on four hits in a matchup with the Cincinnati Reds.

The 26-year-old has pitched in 20 games this season with an ERA of 3.32, a 5.83 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.090.

If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his fourth consecutive quality start.

Webb has pitched five or more innings in 20 straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has two appearances with no earned runs allowed in 20 chances this season.

Logan Webb vs. Nationals

The Nationals have scored 408 runs this season, which ranks 23rd in MLB. They have 866 hits, seventh in baseball, with 87 home runs (28th in the league).

The right-hander has allowed the Nationals to go 9-for-29 with a double and an RBI in seven innings this season.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Josiah Gray

Gray makes the start for the Nationals, his 20th of the season. He is 6-8 with a 3.59 ERA and 94 strikeouts over 105 1/3 innings pitched.

His last appearance was on Sunday against the St. Louis Cardinals, when the righty threw five innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up 10 hits.

The 25-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.59, with 8 strikeouts per nine innings in 19 games this season. Opponents have a .262 batting average against him.

Gray has six quality starts under his belt this year.

Gray will aim to pitch five or more innings for his ninth straight start. He's averaging 5.5 innings per outing.

In two of his 19 total appearances this season he has not surrendered an earned run.

Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 25-year-old ranks 27th in ERA (3.59), 59th in WHIP (1.472), and 42nd in K/9 (8).

Josiah Gray vs. Giants

He will take the hill against a Giants offense that ranks 18th in the league with 809 total hits (on a .244 batting average). The team also slugs a collective .402 (19th in the league) with 115 total home runs (12th in MLB action).

Gray has thrown seven innings, giving up two earned runs on five hits while striking out three against the Giants this season.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.