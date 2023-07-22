Top Player Prop Bets for Giants vs. Nationals on July 22, 2023
Player prop betting options for LaMonte Wade Jr, Lane Thomas and others are available in the San Francisco Giants-Washington Nationals matchup at Nationals Park on Saturday, starting at 7:05 PM ET.
Giants vs. Nationals Game Info
- When: Saturday, July 22, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET
- Where: Nationals Park in Washington D.C.
- How to Watch on TV: MASN2
MLB Props Today: San Francisco Giants
Logan Webb Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -125)
Webb Stats
- The Giants' Logan Webb (8-7) will make his 21st start of the season.
- He's looking to extend his three-game quality start streak.
- Webb has 20 starts in a row of five innings or more.
- He has made 20 appearances and finished two of them without allowing an earned run.
- The 26-year-old ranks 19th in ERA (3.32), 14th in WHIP (1.090), and 24th in K/9 (9.1) among qualified pitchers in the majors this campaign.
Webb Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at Reds
|Jul. 18
|7.0
|4
|2
|2
|7
|0
|vs. Rockies
|Jul. 9
|9.0
|7
|0
|0
|10
|0
|vs. Mariners
|Jul. 3
|6.2
|7
|2
|2
|11
|2
|at Blue Jays
|Jun. 28
|5.0
|8
|5
|5
|5
|0
|vs. Diamondbacks
|Jun. 23
|7.0
|5
|4
|3
|5
|2
LaMonte Wade Jr Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)
Wade Stats
- Wade has 13 doubles, a triple, nine home runs, 56 walks and 29 RBI (74 total hits). He has stolen two bases.
- He has a .275/.405/.431 slash line so far this season.
Wade Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Nationals
|Jul. 21
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Reds
|Jul. 18
|0-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Reds
|Jul. 18
|0-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Pirates
|Jul. 16
|2-for-2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Pirates
|Jul. 15
|0-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
MLB Props Today: Washington Nationals
Lane Thomas Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)
Thomas Stats
- Thomas has 24 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs, 24 walks and 52 RBI (112 total hits). He has stolen eight bases.
- He's slashing .292/.339/.490 so far this year.
Thomas Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Giants
|Jul. 21
|2-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|5
|0
|at Cubs
|Jul. 19
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Cubs
|Jul. 18
|1-for-5
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|at Cubs
|Jul. 17
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Cardinals
|Jul. 16
|0-for-2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
Jeimer Candelario Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)
Candelario Stats
- Jeimer Candelario has 87 hits with 27 doubles, two triples, 15 home runs, 31 walks and 46 RBI. He's also stolen five bases.
- He's slashed .257/.333/.481 on the year.
Candelario Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Giants
|Jul. 21
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Cubs
|Jul. 19
|1-for-5
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|at Cubs
|Jul. 18
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Cubs
|Jul. 17
|2-for-4
|2
|1
|2
|5
|0
|at Cardinals
|Jul. 15
|0-for-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
