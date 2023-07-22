Player prop betting options for LaMonte Wade Jr, Lane Thomas and others are available in the San Francisco Giants-Washington Nationals matchup at Nationals Park on Saturday, starting at 7:05 PM ET.

Giants vs. Nationals Game Info

When: Saturday, July 22, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

Saturday, July 22, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET Where: Nationals Park in Washington D.C.

Nationals Park in Washington D.C. How to Watch on TV: MASN2

MLB Props Today: San Francisco Giants

Logan Webb Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -125)

Webb Stats

The Giants' Logan Webb (8-7) will make his 21st start of the season.

He's looking to extend his three-game quality start streak.

Webb has 20 starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has made 20 appearances and finished two of them without allowing an earned run.

The 26-year-old ranks 19th in ERA (3.32), 14th in WHIP (1.090), and 24th in K/9 (9.1) among qualified pitchers in the majors this campaign.

Webb Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Reds Jul. 18 7.0 4 2 2 7 0 vs. Rockies Jul. 9 9.0 7 0 0 10 0 vs. Mariners Jul. 3 6.2 7 2 2 11 2 at Blue Jays Jun. 28 5.0 8 5 5 5 0 vs. Diamondbacks Jun. 23 7.0 5 4 3 5 2

LaMonte Wade Jr Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Wade Stats

Wade has 13 doubles, a triple, nine home runs, 56 walks and 29 RBI (74 total hits). He has stolen two bases.

He has a .275/.405/.431 slash line so far this season.

Wade Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Nationals Jul. 21 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 0 at Reds Jul. 18 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0 at Reds Jul. 18 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0 at Pirates Jul. 16 2-for-2 1 0 0 2 0 at Pirates Jul. 15 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Washington Nationals

Lane Thomas Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Thomas Stats

Thomas has 24 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs, 24 walks and 52 RBI (112 total hits). He has stolen eight bases.

He's slashing .292/.339/.490 so far this year.

Thomas Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Giants Jul. 21 2-for-4 1 1 1 5 0 at Cubs Jul. 19 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 at Cubs Jul. 18 1-for-5 1 1 1 4 0 at Cubs Jul. 17 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 at Cardinals Jul. 16 0-for-2 1 0 0 0 0

Jeimer Candelario Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Candelario Stats

Jeimer Candelario has 87 hits with 27 doubles, two triples, 15 home runs, 31 walks and 46 RBI. He's also stolen five bases.

He's slashed .257/.333/.481 on the year.

Candelario Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Giants Jul. 21 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 at Cubs Jul. 19 1-for-5 1 1 1 4 0 at Cubs Jul. 18 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Cubs Jul. 17 2-for-4 2 1 2 5 0 at Cardinals Jul. 15 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 0

