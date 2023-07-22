On Saturday, July 22 at 7:05 PM ET, the San Francisco Giants (54-44) visit the Washington Nationals (39-58) at Nationals Park. Logan Webb will get the nod for the Giants, while Josiah Gray will take the mound for the Nationals.

The favored Giants have -190 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Nationals, who are listed at +155. A 9-run total has been set for this matchup.

Giants vs. Nationals Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, July 22, 2023

Saturday, July 22, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: MASN2

MASN2 Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Nationals Park Probable Pitchers: Webb - SF (8-7, 3.32 ERA) vs Gray - WSH (6-8, 3.59 ERA)

Giants vs. Nationals Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at individual sportsbooks.

If you're wanting to bet on the Giants and Nationals matchup but want some assistance with how to get started, here's a quick primer. Betting the moneyline, run line, and total are some of the most common ways to make bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- say, the Giants (-190) -- will win the game. Pretty simple, right? If you bet $10 with those odds, and they wind up winning, you'd get $15.26 back in your pocket.

There are tons of other ways to bet, including on player props (will LaMonte Wade Jr hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings) and more. Check out the BetMGM website and app for more details on the multitude of ways you can play.

Discover More About This Game

Giants vs. Nationals Betting Trends and Insights

The Giants have won 26, or 53.1%, of the 49 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Giants have a record of 4-2 when they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -190 or shorter (66.7% winning percentage).

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that San Francisco has a 65.5% chance to win.

The Giants played as the moneyline favorite for eight of their last 10 games, and went 6-2 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups (all 10 of them had set totals), San Francisco and its opponents combined to go over the run total three times.

The Nationals have been chosen as underdogs in 88 games this year and have walked away with the win 35 times (39.8%) in those games.

This season, the Nationals have come away with a win 17 times in 34 chances when named as an underdog of at least +155 or longer on the moneyline.

In nine games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by oddsmakers, the Nationals had a record of 4-5.

In the last 10 games with a total, Washington and its opponents have failed to hit the over four times.

Giants vs. Nationals Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U LaMonte Wade Jr 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+175) Joc Pederson 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (-111) 0.5 (+220) 0.5 (+125) Mike Yastrzemski 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+270) 0.5 (+130) J.D. Davis 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+160) Logan Webb - - - -

Giants Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +2500 9th 2nd Win NL West +500 - 2nd

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.