The San Francisco Giants and Washington Nationals will send Logan Webb and Josiah Gray, respectively, out to start when the two clubs square off on Saturday at Nationals Park, at 7:05 PM ET.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Giants vs. Nationals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, July 22, 2023

Saturday, July 22, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV Channel: MASN2

MASN2 Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Nationals Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Explore More About This Game

Giants Batting & Pitching Performance

The Giants average 1.2 home runs per game to rank 12th in MLB action with 115 total home runs.

San Francisco's .402 slugging percentage is 19th in baseball.

The Giants have the 19th-ranked batting average in the majors (.244).

San Francisco is the 13th-highest scoring team in MLB action, averaging 4.6 runs per game (454 total).

The Giants are 16th in MLB with an on-base percentage of .320.

Giants batters strike out 9.5 times per game, the 28th-most in baseball.

The pitching staff for San Francisco has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 13th in MLB.

San Francisco has a 3.96 team ERA that ranks 10th among all MLB pitching staffs.

The Giants have the ninth-lowest WHIP in the majors (1.252).

Giants Probable Starting Pitcher

Webb makes the start for the Giants, his 21st of the season. He is 8-7 with a 3.32 ERA and 134 strikeouts in 133 2/3 innings pitched.

The righty's most recent appearance came on Tuesday against the Cincinnati Reds, when he threw seven innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing four hits.

Webb is looking to continue a third-game quality start streak in this game.

Webb is looking for his 21st straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 6.7 frames per appearance on the hill.

He has had two appearances this season in which he held his opponents to zero earned runs.

Giants Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Giants Starter Opponent Starter 7/18/2023 Reds W 4-2 Away Logan Webb Brandon Williamson 7/18/2023 Reds W 11-10 Away Anthony DeSclafani Luke Weaver 7/19/2023 Reds L 3-2 Away Ross Stripling Graham Ashcraft 7/20/2023 Reds L 5-1 Away Alex Cobb Andrew Abbott 7/21/2023 Nationals L 5-3 Away Alex Wood Jake Irvin 7/22/2023 Nationals - Away Logan Webb Josiah Gray 7/23/2023 Nationals - Away Anthony DeSclafani MacKenzie Gore 7/24/2023 Tigers - Away Ross Stripling Tarik Skubal 7/25/2023 Athletics - Home Alex Cobb Ken Waldichuk 7/26/2023 Athletics - Home Alex Wood Hogan Harris 7/28/2023 Red Sox - Home Logan Webb Kutter Crawford

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.