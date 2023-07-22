Michael Conforto and the San Francisco Giants will look to find success Josiah Gray when he starts for the Washington Nationals on Saturday at 7:05 PM ET, in the second game of a three-game series at Nationals Park.

The Giants are the favorite in this one, at -200, while the underdog Nationals have +165 odds to upset. The total is 8.5 runs for the game.

Giants vs. Nationals Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, July 22, 2023

Saturday, July 22, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: MASN2

MASN2 Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Giants -200 +165 8.5 -120 +100 - - -

Giants Recent Betting Performance

The Giants have played as the favorite in eight of their past 10 games and have gone 6-2 in those contests.

The Giants and their opponents have combined to hit the over three times in their last 10 games with a total.

In their last game with a spread, the Giants failed to cover. San Francisco's last three contests have gone under the total, and the average total in that run was 9.8.

Giants Betting Records & Stats

The Giants have been the moneyline favorite 49 total times this season. They've finished 26-23 in those games.

San Francisco has gone 4-2 (winning 66.7% of its games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -200 or shorter.

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Giants' implied win probability is 66.7%.

San Francisco has had an over/under set by bookmakers 97 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 43 of those games (43-49-5).

The Giants have put together a 4-8-0 record against the spread this season.

Giants Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 26-22 28-22 21-24 33-20 38-34 16-10

