Saturday's contest features the San Francisco Giants (54-44) and the Washington Nationals (39-58) squaring off at Nationals Park in what should be a competitive matchup, with a projected 5-3 victory for the Giants according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 7:05 PM ET on July 22.

The probable starters are Logan Webb (8-7) for the Giants and Josiah Gray (6-8) for the Nationals.

Giants vs. Nationals Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, July 22, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

Where: Nationals Park in Washington D.C.

How to Watch on TV: MASN2

MASN2 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Giants vs. Nationals Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Giants 5, Nationals 4.

Total Prediction for Giants vs. Nationals

Total Prediction: Under 9 runs

Discover More About This Game

Giants Performance Insights

In eight games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Giants have a record of 6-2.

In its last 10 games with a total, San Francisco and its opponents have combined to hit the over three times.

In their last game with a spread, the Giants failed to cover.

This season, the Giants have been favored 49 times and won 26, or 53.1%, of those games.

San Francisco is 4-2 this season when entering a game favored by -190 or more on the moneyline.

The implied probability of a win from the Giants, based on the moneyline, is 65.5%.

San Francisco has scored 454 runs (4.6 per game) this season, which ranks 13th in MLB.

The Giants have the 10th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.96).

Giants Schedule