Giants vs. Nationals Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - July 22
Saturday's contest features the San Francisco Giants (54-44) and the Washington Nationals (39-58) squaring off at Nationals Park in what should be a competitive matchup, with a projected 5-3 victory for the Giants according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 7:05 PM ET on July 22.
The probable starters are Logan Webb (8-7) for the Giants and Josiah Gray (6-8) for the Nationals.
Giants vs. Nationals Game Info & Odds
- When: Saturday, July 22, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET
- Where: Nationals Park in Washington D.C.
- How to Watch on TV: MASN2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Giants vs. Nationals Score Prediction
Our pick for this game is Giants 5, Nationals 4.
Total Prediction for Giants vs. Nationals
- Total Prediction: Under 9 runs
Giants Performance Insights
- In eight games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Giants have a record of 6-2.
- In its last 10 games with a total, San Francisco and its opponents have combined to hit the over three times.
- In their last game with a spread, the Giants failed to cover.
- This season, the Giants have been favored 49 times and won 26, or 53.1%, of those games.
- San Francisco is 4-2 this season when entering a game favored by -190 or more on the moneyline.
- The implied probability of a win from the Giants, based on the moneyline, is 65.5%.
- San Francisco has scored 454 runs (4.6 per game) this season, which ranks 13th in MLB.
- The Giants have the 10th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.96).
Giants Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|July 18
|@ Reds
|W 4-2
|Logan Webb vs Brandon Williamson
|July 18
|@ Reds
|W 11-10
|Anthony DeSclafani vs Luke Weaver
|July 19
|@ Reds
|L 3-2
|Ross Stripling vs Graham Ashcraft
|July 20
|@ Reds
|L 5-1
|Alex Cobb vs Andrew Abbott
|July 21
|@ Nationals
|L 5-3
|Alex Wood vs Jake Irvin
|July 22
|@ Nationals
|-
|Logan Webb vs Josiah Gray
|July 23
|@ Nationals
|-
|Anthony DeSclafani vs MacKenzie Gore
|July 24
|@ Tigers
|-
|Ross Stripling vs Tarik Skubal
|July 25
|Athletics
|-
|Alex Cobb vs Ken Waldichuk
|July 26
|Athletics
|-
|Alex Wood vs Hogan Harris
|July 28
|Red Sox
|-
|Logan Webb vs Kutter Crawford
