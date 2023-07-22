A pair of the league's best scorers face off -- A'ja Wilson (fifth, 20.0 points per game) and Napheesa Collier (third, 21.9) -- when the Las Vegas Aces (20-2) visit the Minnesota Lynx (10-12) on Saturday, July 22, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET on ESPN.

Aces vs. Lynx Game Info

Game Day: Saturday, July 22, 2023

Saturday, July 22, 2023 Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: Target Center

Key Stats for Aces vs. Lynx

Las Vegas scores 93.3 points per game, 8.7 more points than the 84.6 Minnesota allows.

This season, Las Vegas has a 50.2% shooting percentage from the field, which is 5.2% higher than the 45.0% of shots Minnesota's opponents have made.

The Aces have a 16-1 straight-up record in games they shoot better than 45.0% from the field.

Las Vegas is knocking down 38.2% of its three-point shots this season, 1.7% higher than the 36.5% Minnesota allows opponents to shoot from deep.

The Aces are 11-2 when they shoot better than 36.5% from distance.

Las Vegas averages 35 rebounds a contest, 0.6 more rebounds per game than Minnesota's average.

Aces Recent Performance

The Aces' offense has been better over their last 10 games, racking up 94.3 points per contest compared to the 93.3 they've averaged this season.

Las Vegas has been slightly suspect on the defensive end of the floor recently, allowing 79.7 points per game over its last 10 outings compared to the 77.9 it has surrendered this season.

During their past 10 contests, the Aces are making 0.4 more three-pointers per game than their season long average (9.5 compared to 9.1 season-long), while also shooting a higher percentage from deep in that span (39.4% compared to 38.2% season-long).

Aces Injuries