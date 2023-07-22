The Las Vegas Aces (20-2) have two players on the injury report for their matchup against the Minnesota Lynx (10-12) at Target Center on Saturday, July 22 at 3:00 PM ET.

In their most recent matchup on Thursday, the Aces earned a 79-63 win against the Storm.

Las Vegas Aces Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Candace Parker Out Ankle 9 5.4 3.7 Riquna Williams Out Back - - -

Minnesota Lynx Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Jessica Shepard Out Illness 9.3 9.1 4.3 Tiffany Mitchell Out Wrist 9.5 3 2.2 Rachel Banham Out Thumb 5.5 1.3 1.9 Natalie Achonwa Out Personal - - -

Aces vs. Lynx Game Info

Game Day: Saturday, July 22, 2023

Saturday, July 22, 2023 Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Arena: Target Center

Aces Player Leaders

A'ja Wilson is tops on the Aces with 20 points per game (fifth in league) and 9.6 rebounds (third in league), while also averaging 2 assists.

Jackie Young posts 19.1 points, 4.1 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game, shooting 56.3% from the floor (third in league) and 49.1% from beyond the arc (first in league) with 2.4 made 3-pointers per contest (fifth in WNBA).

Chelsea Gray averages a team-high 6.6 assists per contest. She is also averaging 14.4 points and 3.4 rebounds, shooting 50.4% from the field (eighth in WNBA) and 44.3% from beyond the arc (third in league) with 1.6 made 3-pointers per contest.

Kelsey Plum is averaging 19.1 points, 4.2 assists and 2.6 rebounds per contest.

Kiah Stokes is averaging 2.5 points, 0.6 assists and 5.4 rebounds per game.

Aces vs. Lynx Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Aces -15.5 169.5

