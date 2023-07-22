A'ja Wilson and the Las Vegas Aces (19-2) face Napheesa Collier and the Minnesota Lynx (9-12) on Saturday, July 22, 2023 at Target Center, tipping off at 3:00 PM ET on ESPN.

There is no line set for the game.

Aces vs. Lynx Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, July 22, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Where: Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota TV: ESPN

Aces vs. Lynx Score Prediction

Prediction: Aces 88 Lynx 82

Spread & Total Prediction for Aces vs. Lynx

Computer Predicted Spread: Las Vegas (-6.3) Computer Predicted Total: 169.5

Aces vs. Lynx Spread & Total Insights

Las Vegas has covered the spread 11 times in 20 games.

Las Vegas has seen 12 of its 20 games go over the point total.

Aces Performance Insights

In 2023, the Aces are best in the WNBA offensively (94 points scored per game) and second-best on defense (78.6 points conceded).

In 2023, Las Vegas is fifth in the league in rebounds (34.8 per game) and third-best in rebounds conceded (33.4).

In terms of turnovers, the Aces are best in the WNBA in committing them (11.6 per game). They are eighth in forcing them (12.8 per game).

Beyond the arc, the Aces are second-best in the WNBA in 3-pointers made per game at 9.2. And they are second-best in 3-point percentage at 38.2%.

Defensively, the Aces are third-best in the WNBA in 3-pointers conceded per game at 6.7. They are fifth in 3-point percentage allowed at 33.1%.

In 2023, Las Vegas has attempted 35.5% percent of its shots from beyond the arc, and 64.5% percent from inside it. In terms of makes, 26.8% of Las Vegas' baskets have been 3-pointers, and 73.2% have been 2-pointers.

