Two of the WNBA's best scorers -- A'ja Wilson (fifth, 20 points per game) and Napheesa Collier (third, 21.9) -- square off when the Las Vegas Aces (20-2) visit the Minnesota Lynx (10-12) on Saturday, July 22, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET on ESPN.

You will see odds, spreads, over/unders and more for the Aces vs. Lynx matchup in this article.

Aces vs. Lynx Game Info

Game Day: Saturday, July 22, 2023

Saturday, July 22, 2023 Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Arena: Target Center

Aces vs. Lynx Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup listed on individual sportsbooks.

Aces vs. Lynx Betting Trends

The Aces are 11-10-0 ATS this season.

The Lynx have put together a 10-11-0 record against the spread this year.

Las Vegas has an ATS record of 5-3 when playing as at least 15.5-point favorites this season.

Minnesota has been an underdog by 15.5 points or more this season once, and failed to cover the spread.

In the Aces' 21 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 12 times.

So far this year, 10 out of the Lynx's 22 games with an over/under have hit the over.

