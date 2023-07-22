Two of the WNBA's best scorers -- A'ja Wilson (fifth, 20 points per game) and Napheesa Collier (third, 21.9) -- square off when the Las Vegas Aces (20-2) visit the Minnesota Lynx (10-12) on Saturday, July 22, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET on ESPN.

You will see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Aces vs. Lynx matchup in this article.

Aces vs. Lynx Game Info

  • Game Day: Saturday, July 22, 2023
  • Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN
  • Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota
  • Arena: Target Center

Aces vs. Lynx Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup listed on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Aces Moneyline Lynx Moneyline
DraftKings Aces (-15) 169.5 -1800 +1000
BetMGM Aces (-15.5) 169.5 -2000 +950
PointsBet Aces (-15.5) 169.5 -1399 +750
Tipico Aces (-15.5) 169.5 -1700 +775

Aces vs. Lynx Betting Trends

  • The Aces are 11-10-0 ATS this season.
  • The Lynx have put together a 10-11-0 record against the spread this year.
  • Las Vegas has an ATS record of 5-3 when playing as at least 15.5-point favorites this season.
  • Minnesota has been an underdog by 15.5 points or more this season once, and failed to cover the spread.
  • In the Aces' 21 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 12 times.
  • So far this year, 10 out of the Lynx's 22 games with an over/under have hit the over.

