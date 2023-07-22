Aces vs. Lynx: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - July 22
Two of the WNBA's best scorers -- A'ja Wilson (fifth, 20 points per game) and Napheesa Collier (third, 21.9) -- square off when the Las Vegas Aces (20-2) visit the Minnesota Lynx (10-12) on Saturday, July 22, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET on ESPN.
You will see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Aces vs. Lynx matchup in this article.
Aces vs. Lynx Game Info
- Game Day: Saturday, July 22, 2023
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota
- Arena: Target Center
Aces vs. Lynx Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup listed on individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Aces Moneyline
|Lynx Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Aces (-15)
|169.5
|-1800
|+1000
|BetMGM
|Aces (-15.5)
|169.5
|-2000
|+950
|PointsBet
|Aces (-15.5)
|169.5
|-1399
|+750
|Tipico
|Aces (-15.5)
|169.5
|-1700
|+775
Aces vs. Lynx Betting Trends
- The Aces are 11-10-0 ATS this season.
- The Lynx have put together a 10-11-0 record against the spread this year.
- Las Vegas has an ATS record of 5-3 when playing as at least 15.5-point favorites this season.
- Minnesota has been an underdog by 15.5 points or more this season once, and failed to cover the spread.
- In the Aces' 21 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 12 times.
- So far this year, 10 out of the Lynx's 22 games with an over/under have hit the over.
