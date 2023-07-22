The Group D matchup between England and Haiti, which is their first game in the 2023 Women's World Cup, kicks off at 5:30 AM ET on July 22 at Suncorp Stadium.

Interested in watching the game between England and Haiti? You can do so on FOX US.

How to Watch England vs. Haiti

Game Day: Saturday, July 22, 2023

Game Time: 5:30 AM ET

TV Channel: FOX US

Location: Brisbane, Australia

Venue: Suncorp Stadium

England Group Stage Schedule

Opponent Date Score Home/Away Haiti July 22 - Home Denmark July 28 - Home China August 1 - Away

England's Recent Performance

England reached the semifinals of the 2019 World Cup, and was eliminated by Sweden 2-1.

Ellen White concluded the competition with six goals.

In that tournament, Beth Mead contributed three assists.

England was 9-3-0 in 2022 versus teams playing in the 2023 Women's World Cup, scoring 36 goals and giving up seven. This year, its record is 3-1-1 against fellow World Cup squads (seven goals scored, four conceded).

England's 0-0 draw with Portugal earlier this year on July 1 was the last time that England matched up with a team competing in the 2023 Women's World Cup.

England's 2023 Women's World Cup Roster

Mary Earps #1

Lucy Bronze #2

Niamh Charles #3

Keira Walsh #4

Alex Greenwood #5

Millie Bright #6

Lauren James #7

Georgia Stanway #8

Rachel Daly #9

Ella Toone #10

Lauren Hemp #11

Jordan Nobbs #12

Hannah Hampton #13

Lotte Wubben-Moy #14

Esme Morgan #15

Jessica Carter #16

Laura Coombs #17

Chloe Kelly #18

Bethany England #19

Katie Zelem #20

Ellie Roebuck #21

Katie Robinson #22

Alessia Russo #23

Haiti Group Stage Schedule

Opponent Date Score Home/Away England July 22 - Away China July 28 - Away Denmark August 1 - Home

Haiti's Recent Performance

Haiti failed to qualify for the 2019 World Cup, which was hosted by France.

Haiti is 0-0-3 this year versus fellow 2023 Women's World Cup squads, with a goal differential of -4. In 2022, it went 0-0-3 in such matches (-12 goal differential).

In its most recent matchup against a 2023 Women's World Cup participant on July 8, 2023, Haiti lost to South Korea 2-1.

Haiti's 2023 Women's World Cup Roster