Wilmer Flores Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Nationals - July 21
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 1:24 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The San Francisco Giants, including Wilmer Flores (.417 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Jake Irvin and the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, Friday at 7:05 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-3 against the Reds.
Wilmer Flores Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Friday, July 21, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Nationals Starter: Jake Irvin
- TV Channel: MASN2
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Wilmer Flores At The Plate
- Flores has 13 doubles, 12 home runs and 19 walks while hitting .292.
- Flores enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last outings, he's hitting .471 with four homers.
- Flores has gotten a hit in 42 of 69 games this season (60.9%), with at least two hits on 14 occasions (20.3%).
- Looking at the 69 games he has played this year, he's went deep in 11 of them (15.9%), and in 5.2% of his trips to the plate.
- Flores has driven in a run in 21 games this year (30.4%), including seven games with more than one RBI (10.1%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 25 games this year (36.2%), including multiple runs in three games.
Wilmer Flores Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|32
|GP
|36
|.290
|AVG
|.294
|.324
|OBP
|.371
|.460
|SLG
|.587
|9
|XBH
|16
|4
|HR
|8
|16
|RBI
|15
|18/6
|K/BB
|17/13
|0
|SB
|0
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Nationals pitching staff ranks 29th in MLB.
- The Nationals have the 27th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (5.03).
- Nationals pitchers combine to allow the third-most home runs in baseball (137 total, 1.4 per game).
- The Nationals will send Irvin (2-5) to the mound for his 14th start of the season. He is 2-5 with a 5.11 ERA and 44 strikeouts through 61 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Saturday, the righty tossed three innings against the St. Louis Cardinals, giving up four earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- The 26-year-old has put up a 5.11 ERA and 6.4 strikeouts per nine innings in 13 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .266 to opposing hitters.
