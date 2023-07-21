The San Francisco Giants, including Wilmer Flores (.417 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Jake Irvin and the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, Friday at 7:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-3 against the Reds.

Wilmer Flores Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Friday, July 21, 2023

Friday, July 21, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Nationals Starter: Jake Irvin

Jake Irvin TV Channel: MASN2

MASN2 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Wilmer Flores At The Plate

Flores has 13 doubles, 12 home runs and 19 walks while hitting .292.

Flores enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last outings, he's hitting .471 with four homers.

Flores has gotten a hit in 42 of 69 games this season (60.9%), with at least two hits on 14 occasions (20.3%).

Looking at the 69 games he has played this year, he's went deep in 11 of them (15.9%), and in 5.2% of his trips to the plate.

Flores has driven in a run in 21 games this year (30.4%), including seven games with more than one RBI (10.1%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 25 games this year (36.2%), including multiple runs in three games.

Wilmer Flores Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 32 GP 36 .290 AVG .294 .324 OBP .371 .460 SLG .587 9 XBH 16 4 HR 8 16 RBI 15 18/6 K/BB 17/13 0 SB 0

