Mike Yastrzemski -- .077 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the San Francisco Giants against the Washington Nationals, with Jake Irvin on the mound, on July 21 at 7:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Reds.

Mike Yastrzemski Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Friday, July 21, 2023

Friday, July 21, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Nationals Starter: Jake Irvin

Jake Irvin TV Channel: MASN2

MASN2 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +260) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -128)

Mike Yastrzemski At The Plate

Yastrzemski is hitting .237 with 14 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 26 walks.

Yastrzemski has reached base via a hit in 39 games this season (of 66 played), and had multiple hits in 13 of those games.

In 15.2% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 4.2% of his trips to the dish.

Yastrzemski has had an RBI in 18 games this season (27.3%), including nine multi-RBI outings (13.6%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 32 games this season (48.5%), including seven multi-run games (10.6%).

Mike Yastrzemski Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 31 GP 34 .262 AVG .217 .333 OBP .303 .437 SLG .457 11 XBH 15 3 HR 8 10 RBI 20 26/11 K/BB 41/15 0 SB 0

Nationals Pitching Rankings