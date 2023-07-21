Mike Yastrzemski Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Nationals - July 21
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 1:24 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Mike Yastrzemski -- .077 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the San Francisco Giants against the Washington Nationals, with Jake Irvin on the mound, on July 21 at 7:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Reds.
Mike Yastrzemski Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Friday, July 21, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Nationals Starter: Jake Irvin
- TV Channel: MASN2
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +260)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -128)
Looking to place a prop bet on Mike Yastrzemski? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Mike Yastrzemski At The Plate
- Yastrzemski is hitting .237 with 14 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 26 walks.
- Yastrzemski has reached base via a hit in 39 games this season (of 66 played), and had multiple hits in 13 of those games.
- In 15.2% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 4.2% of his trips to the dish.
- Yastrzemski has had an RBI in 18 games this season (27.3%), including nine multi-RBI outings (13.6%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 32 games this season (48.5%), including seven multi-run games (10.6%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Mike Yastrzemski Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|31
|GP
|34
|.262
|AVG
|.217
|.333
|OBP
|.303
|.437
|SLG
|.457
|11
|XBH
|15
|3
|HR
|8
|10
|RBI
|20
|26/11
|K/BB
|41/15
|0
|SB
|0
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Nationals pitching staff ranks 29th in the league.
- The Nationals' 5.03 team ERA ranks 27th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Nationals pitchers combine to give up the third-most home runs in baseball (137 total, 1.4 per game).
- Irvin (2-5) gets the starting nod for the Nationals in his 14th start of the season. He has a 5.11 ERA in 61 2/3 innings pitched, with 44 strikeouts.
- The right-hander's last time out came on Saturday against the St. Louis Cardinals, when he went three innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up six hits.
- The 26-year-old has put up an ERA of 5.11, with 6.4 strikeouts per nine innings, in 13 games this season. Opponents have a .266 batting average against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.