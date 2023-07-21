LaMonte Wade Jr Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Nationals - July 21
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 3:23 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The San Francisco Giants, including LaMonte Wade Jr (.259 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero homers), battle starter Jake Irvin and the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, Friday at 7:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-2) against the Reds.
LaMonte Wade Jr Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Friday, July 21, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Nationals Starter: Jake Irvin
- TV Channel: MASN2
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -125)
Looking to place a prop bet on LaMonte Wade Jr? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
|Giants Injury Report
|Giants vs Nationals Betting Trends & Stats
|Giants vs Nationals Player Props
|Giants vs Nationals Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Giants vs Nationals
|Giants vs Nationals Odds
|Giants vs Nationals Prediction
LaMonte Wade Jr At The Plate
- Wade leads San Francisco with an OBP of .405 this season while batting .274 with 56 walks and 41 runs scored.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 40th in batting average, fourth in on-base percentage, and 72nd in slugging.
- Wade has gotten a hit in 48 of 81 games this season (59.3%), including 20 multi-hit games (24.7%).
- He has hit a home run in nine games this season (11.1%), homering in 2.7% of his trips to the dish.
- Wade has had at least one RBI in 24.7% of his games this season (20 of 81), with more than one RBI five times (6.2%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 40.7% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 7.4%.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
LaMonte Wade Jr Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|37
|GP
|42
|.264
|AVG
|.283
|.379
|OBP
|.426
|.471
|SLG
|.400
|14
|XBH
|9
|5
|HR
|4
|11
|RBI
|18
|22/22
|K/BB
|39/34
|0
|SB
|2
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The Nationals pitching staff ranks 29th in the league with a collective 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Nationals have the 27th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (5.03).
- Nationals pitchers combine to give up 137 total home runs at a rate of 1.4 per game (third-most in the league).
- Irvin (2-5 with a 5.11 ERA and 44 strikeouts in 61 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Nationals, his 14th of the season.
- In his most recent time out on Saturday, the righty went three innings against the St. Louis Cardinals, allowing four earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- In 13 games this season, the 26-year-old has amassed an ERA of 5.11, with 6.4 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .266 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.