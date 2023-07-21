The San Francisco Giants, including LaMonte Wade Jr (.259 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero homers), battle starter Jake Irvin and the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, Friday at 7:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-2) against the Reds.

LaMonte Wade Jr Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Friday, July 21, 2023

Friday, July 21, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Nationals Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Nationals Starter: Jake Irvin

Jake Irvin TV Channel: MASN2

MASN2 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -125)

Looking to place a prop bet on LaMonte Wade Jr? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

LaMonte Wade Jr At The Plate

Wade leads San Francisco with an OBP of .405 this season while batting .274 with 56 walks and 41 runs scored.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 40th in batting average, fourth in on-base percentage, and 72nd in slugging.

Wade has gotten a hit in 48 of 81 games this season (59.3%), including 20 multi-hit games (24.7%).

He has hit a home run in nine games this season (11.1%), homering in 2.7% of his trips to the dish.

Wade has had at least one RBI in 24.7% of his games this season (20 of 81), with more than one RBI five times (6.2%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 40.7% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 7.4%.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

LaMonte Wade Jr Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 37 GP 42 .264 AVG .283 .379 OBP .426 .471 SLG .400 14 XBH 9 5 HR 4 11 RBI 18 22/22 K/BB 39/34 0 SB 2

Nationals Pitching Rankings