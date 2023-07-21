On Friday, Joc Pederson (hitting .148 in his past 10 games) and the San Francisco Giants play the Washington Nationals, whose starting pitcher will be Jake Irvin. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Reds.

Joc Pederson Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Friday, July 21, 2023

Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Nationals Starter: Jake Irvin

Jake Irvin TV Channel: MASN2

MASN2 Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +225) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -149)

Joc Pederson At The Plate

Pederson is hitting .226 with six doubles, two triples, eight home runs and 33 walks.

In 57.4% of his games this season (35 of 61), Pederson has picked up at least one hit, and in four of those games (6.6%) he recorded more than one.

He has hit a long ball in 11.5% of his games this season, and 3.5% of his chances at the plate.

Pederson has had at least one RBI in 34.4% of his games this year (21 of 61), with more than one RBI nine times (14.8%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 28 games this year, with multiple runs six times.

Joc Pederson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 27 GP 33 .261 AVG .196 .340 OBP .362 .477 SLG .343 9 XBH 7 4 HR 4 17 RBI 15 17/11 K/BB 34/22 0 SB 0

Nationals Pitching Rankings