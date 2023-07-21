Joc Pederson Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Nationals - July 21
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 1:23 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Friday, Joc Pederson (hitting .148 in his past 10 games) and the San Francisco Giants play the Washington Nationals, whose starting pitcher will be Jake Irvin. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Reds.
Joc Pederson Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Friday, July 21, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Nationals Starter: Jake Irvin
- TV Channel: MASN2
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +225)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -149)
Joc Pederson At The Plate
- Pederson is hitting .226 with six doubles, two triples, eight home runs and 33 walks.
- In 57.4% of his games this season (35 of 61), Pederson has picked up at least one hit, and in four of those games (6.6%) he recorded more than one.
- He has hit a long ball in 11.5% of his games this season, and 3.5% of his chances at the plate.
- Pederson has had at least one RBI in 34.4% of his games this year (21 of 61), with more than one RBI nine times (14.8%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 28 games this year, with multiple runs six times.
Joc Pederson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|27
|GP
|33
|.261
|AVG
|.196
|.340
|OBP
|.362
|.477
|SLG
|.343
|9
|XBH
|7
|4
|HR
|4
|17
|RBI
|15
|17/11
|K/BB
|34/22
|0
|SB
|0
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Nationals has a collective 7.6 K/9, the second-worst in the league.
- The Nationals' 5.03 team ERA ranks 27th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Nationals pitchers combine to allow the third-most home runs in baseball (137 total, 1.4 per game).
- Irvin makes the start for the Nationals, his 14th of the season. He is 2-5 with a 5.11 ERA and 44 strikeouts in 61 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's most recent appearance came on Saturday against the St. Louis Cardinals, when he threw three innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up six hits.
- The 26-year-old has amassed a 5.11 ERA and 6.4 strikeouts per nine innings in 13 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .266 to his opponents.
