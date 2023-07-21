J.D. Davis Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Nationals - July 21
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 3:24 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Friday, J.D. Davis (hitting .147 in his past 10 games) and the San Francisco Giants play the Washington Nationals, whose starting pitcher will be Jake Irvin. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Reds.
J.D. Davis Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Friday, July 21, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Nationals Starter: Jake Irvin
- TV Channel: MASN2
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
J.D. Davis At The Plate
- Davis leads San Francisco in slugging percentage (.431) thanks to 26 extra-base hits.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 53rd, his on-base percentage ranks 39th, and he is 74th in the league in slugging.
- Davis has gotten a hit in 53 of 88 games this season (60.2%), with more than one hit on 23 occasions (26.1%).
- He has hit a home run in 12.5% of his games in 2023 (11 of 88), and 3.2% of his trips to the plate.
- Davis has an RBI in 26 of 88 games this year, with multiple RBI in 10 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.
- He has scored at least once 33 times this season (37.5%), including five games with multiple runs (5.7%).
J.D. Davis Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|46
|GP
|42
|.253
|AVG
|.281
|.343
|OBP
|.353
|.384
|SLG
|.477
|11
|XBH
|15
|4
|HR
|7
|17
|RBI
|30
|41/19
|K/BB
|53/16
|1
|SB
|0
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The Nationals pitching staff ranks 29th in the league with a collective 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Nationals have the 27th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (5.03).
- The Nationals allow the third-most home runs in baseball (137 total, 1.4 per game).
- Irvin (2-5 with a 5.11 ERA and 44 strikeouts in 61 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Nationals, his 14th of the season.
- His last appearance came on Saturday against the St. Louis Cardinals, when the righty tossed three innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up six hits.
- In 13 games this season, the 26-year-old has a 5.11 ERA and 6.4 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .266 to opposing hitters.
