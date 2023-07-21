On Friday, J.D. Davis (hitting .147 in his past 10 games) and the San Francisco Giants play the Washington Nationals, whose starting pitcher will be Jake Irvin. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Reds.

J.D. Davis Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Friday, July 21, 2023

Friday, July 21, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Jake Irvin TV Channel: MASN2

MASN2 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Explore More About This Game

J.D. Davis At The Plate

Davis leads San Francisco in slugging percentage (.431) thanks to 26 extra-base hits.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 53rd, his on-base percentage ranks 39th, and he is 74th in the league in slugging.

Davis has gotten a hit in 53 of 88 games this season (60.2%), with more than one hit on 23 occasions (26.1%).

He has hit a home run in 12.5% of his games in 2023 (11 of 88), and 3.2% of his trips to the plate.

Davis has an RBI in 26 of 88 games this year, with multiple RBI in 10 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.

He has scored at least once 33 times this season (37.5%), including five games with multiple runs (5.7%).

J.D. Davis Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 46 GP 42 .253 AVG .281 .343 OBP .353 .384 SLG .477 11 XBH 15 4 HR 7 17 RBI 30 41/19 K/BB 53/16 1 SB 0

