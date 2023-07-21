The San Francisco Giants (54-43) and Washington Nationals (38-58) both enter Friday's contest on losing streaks. The Giants have dropped two games in a row, the Nationals two in a row.

The probable starters are Alex Wood (4-3) for the Giants and Jake Irvin (2-5) for the Nationals.

Giants vs. Nationals Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Friday, July 21, 2023

Friday, July 21, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: MASN2

MASN2 Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Wood - SF (4-3, 4.53 ERA) vs Irvin - WSH (2-5, 5.11 ERA)

Giants Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Alex Wood

The Giants will hand the ball to Wood (4-3) for his 11th start of the season.

The left-hander gave up one earned run in 3 2/3 innings pitched on Sunday in his last outing, a matchup with the Pittsburgh Pirates.

The 32-year-old has an ERA of 4.53 and 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .261 in 14 games this season.

Wood has not earned a quality start in 10 starts this season.

Wood has made four starts of five or more innings in 10 chances this season, and averages 3.8 frames when he pitches.

He has four appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 14 chances this season.

Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Jake Irvin

Irvin gets the start for the Nationals, his 14th of the season. He is 2-5 with a 5.11 ERA and 44 strikeouts in 61 2/3 innings pitched.

The right-hander last appeared on Saturday against the St. Louis Cardinals, when he threw three innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up six hits.

The 26-year-old has amassed a 5.11 ERA and 6.4 strikeouts per nine innings in 13 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .266 to opposing hitters.

Irvin is looking to collect his fourth quality start of the year in this outing.

Irvin is looking to pick up his eighth start of five or more innings this year in this game.

In one of his appearances this season he did not allow an earned run.

Jake Irvin vs. Giants

The opposing Giants offense has a collective .244 batting average, and is 18th in the league with 804 total hits and 13th in MLB play with 451 runs scored. They have the 18th-ranked slugging percentage (.402) and are 13th in all of MLB with 113 home runs.

Head-to-head against the Giants this season, Irvin has pitched 6 1/3 innings without giving up an earned run on four hits, while striking out five.

