The San Francisco Giants visit the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park on Friday at 7:05 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds on Lane Thomas and others in this game.

Giants vs. Nationals Game Info

When: Friday, July 21, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

Friday, July 21, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET Where: Nationals Park in Washington D.C.

Nationals Park in Washington D.C. How to Watch on TV: MASN2

MLB Props Today: San Francisco Giants

Alex Wood Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 3.5 (Over Odds: -145)

Wood Stats

The Giants will send Alex Wood (4-3) to the mound for his 11th start this season.

None of Wood's 10 starts this season have met the criteria for a quality start.

Wood has four starts of five or more innings this season in 10 chances. He averages 3.8 innings per outing.

In 14 appearances this season, he has finished four without allowing an earned run.

Wood Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Pirates Jul. 16 3.2 5 1 1 1 3 vs. Rockies Jul. 8 5.0 3 0 0 3 1 at Mets Jul. 2 1.2 2 5 4 3 4 at Blue Jays Jun. 27 5.0 5 0 0 7 0 vs. Padres Jun. 22 3.1 4 6 6 2 4

MLB Props Today: Washington Nationals

Lane Thomas Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -286)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -286) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Thomas Stats

Thomas has 110 hits with 24 doubles, two triples, 15 home runs, 24 walks and 51 RBI. He's also stolen eight bases.

He has a slash line of .289/.337/.482 so far this year.

Thomas Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Cubs Jul. 19 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 at Cubs Jul. 18 1-for-5 1 1 1 4 0 at Cubs Jul. 17 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 at Cardinals Jul. 16 0-for-2 1 0 0 0 0 at Cardinals Jul. 15 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0

Jeimer Candelario Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Candelario Stats

Jeimer Candelario has 87 hits with 27 doubles, two triples, 15 home runs and 30 walks. He has driven in 46 runs with five stolen bases.

He's slashing .259/.334/.485 so far this season.

Candelario Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Cubs Jul. 19 1-for-5 1 1 1 4 0 at Cubs Jul. 18 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Cubs Jul. 17 2-for-4 2 1 2 5 0 at Cardinals Jul. 15 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Rangers Jul. 9 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

