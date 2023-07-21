On Friday, July 21 at 7:05 PM ET, the San Francisco Giants (54-43) visit the Washington Nationals (38-58) at Nationals Park. Alex Wood will get the nod for the Giants, while Jake Irvin will take the mound for the Nationals.

The Giants are the favorite in this one, at -155, while the underdog Nationals have +130 odds to win. A 9.5-run over/under is set for this contest.

Giants vs. Nationals Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, July 21, 2023

Friday, July 21, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: MASN2

MASN2 Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Nationals Park Probable Pitchers: Wood - SF (4-3, 4.53 ERA) vs Irvin - WSH (2-5, 5.11 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Giants vs. Nationals Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.

Looking to bet on the Giants versus Nationals game but don't know where to start? Consider some of the most common betting types, such as the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet, such as the Giants (-155) in this matchup, means that you think the Giants will win, simple as that! And if they do, and you bet $10, you'd get $16.45 back.

There are lots of other ways to play, too. You can wager on player props (will LaMonte Wade Jr hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. For more details on the many ways you can wager, check out the BetMGM app and website.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Discover More About This Game

Giants vs. Nationals Betting Trends and Insights

The Giants have been favorites in 48 games this season and won 26 (54.2%) of those contests.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -155 or shorter, the Giants have gone 11-10 (52.4%).

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 60.8% chance of a victory for San Francisco.

The Giants were the moneyline favorite in eight of their last 10 games, and they finished 7-1 in those matchups.

In its last 10 outings -- all had a set run total -- San Francisco and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total three times.

The Nationals have come away with 34 wins in the 87 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

The Nationals have a win-loss record of 25-31 when favored by +130 or worse by bookmakers this year.

The Nationals have played as underdogs in eight of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Washington and its opponents are 7-3-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Giants vs. Nationals Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Joc Pederson 1.5 (+170) 1.5 (-120) 0.5 (+230) 0.5 (+125) Mike Yastrzemski - 1.5 (-110) 0.5 (+260) 0.5 (+135) Wilmer Flores 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+165) David Villar 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+180) Alex Wood - - - -

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Giants Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +2200 8th 2nd Win NL West +500 - 2nd

Think the Giants can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for San Francisco and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.