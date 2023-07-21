How to Watch the Giants vs. Nationals Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for July 21
LaMonte Wade Jr and the San Francisco Giants face Lane Thomas and the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park on Friday. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.
Giants vs. Nationals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Friday, July 21, 2023
- Time: 7:05 PM ET
- TV Channel: MASN2
- Location: Washington D.C.
- Venue: Nationals Park
Giants Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Giants rank 13th in MLB play with 113 home runs. They average 1.2 per game.
- San Francisco's .402 slugging percentage ranks 18th in MLB.
- The Giants are 18th in MLB with a .244 batting average.
- San Francisco has the No. 13 offense in baseball, scoring 4.6 runs per game (451 total runs).
- The Giants rank 15th in MLB with a .321 on-base percentage.
- The Giants' 9.4 strikeouts per game are the fourth-most in the majors.
- The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by San Francisco's pitching staff ranks 13th in the majors.
- San Francisco has a 3.95 team ERA that ranks 12th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Pitchers for the Giants combine for the No. 10-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.253).
Giants Probable Starting Pitcher
- Alex Wood (4-3) gets the starting nod for the Giants in his 11th start of the season. He has a 4.53 ERA in 53 2/3 innings pitched, with 50 strikeouts.
- In his last appearance on Sunday, the lefty threw 3 2/3 innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates, allowing one earned run while surrendering five hits.
- Wood does not have a quality start on the season.
- Wood has put together four starts this year in which he pitched five or more innings.
- In four of his appearances this season he did not surrender an earned run.
Giants Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Giants Starter
|Opponent Starter
|7/16/2023
|Pirates
|W 8-4
|Away
|Alex Wood
|Osvaldo Bido
|7/18/2023
|Reds
|W 4-2
|Away
|Logan Webb
|Brandon Williamson
|7/18/2023
|Reds
|W 11-10
|Away
|Anthony DeSclafani
|Luke Weaver
|7/19/2023
|Reds
|L 3-2
|Away
|Ross Stripling
|Graham Ashcraft
|7/20/2023
|Reds
|L 5-1
|Away
|Alex Cobb
|Andrew Abbott
|7/21/2023
|Nationals
|-
|Away
|Alex Wood
|Jake Irvin
|7/22/2023
|Nationals
|-
|Away
|Logan Webb
|Josiah Gray
|7/23/2023
|Nationals
|-
|Away
|Anthony DeSclafani
|MacKenzie Gore
|7/24/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Away
|Ross Stripling
|Tarik Skubal
|7/25/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Home
|Alex Cobb
|Ken Waldichuk
|7/26/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Home
|Alex Wood
|Hogan Harris
