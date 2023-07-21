LaMonte Wade Jr and the San Francisco Giants face Lane Thomas and the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park on Friday. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Giants vs. Nationals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, July 21, 2023

Friday, July 21, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV Channel: MASN2

MASN2 Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Nationals Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Explore More About This Game

Giants Batting & Pitching Performance

The Giants rank 13th in MLB play with 113 home runs. They average 1.2 per game.

San Francisco's .402 slugging percentage ranks 18th in MLB.

The Giants are 18th in MLB with a .244 batting average.

San Francisco has the No. 13 offense in baseball, scoring 4.6 runs per game (451 total runs).

The Giants rank 15th in MLB with a .321 on-base percentage.

The Giants' 9.4 strikeouts per game are the fourth-most in the majors.

The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by San Francisco's pitching staff ranks 13th in the majors.

San Francisco has a 3.95 team ERA that ranks 12th among all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Giants combine for the No. 10-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.253).

Giants Probable Starting Pitcher

Alex Wood (4-3) gets the starting nod for the Giants in his 11th start of the season. He has a 4.53 ERA in 53 2/3 innings pitched, with 50 strikeouts.

In his last appearance on Sunday, the lefty threw 3 2/3 innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates, allowing one earned run while surrendering five hits.

Wood does not have a quality start on the season.

Wood has put together four starts this year in which he pitched five or more innings.

In four of his appearances this season he did not surrender an earned run.

Giants Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Giants Starter Opponent Starter 7/16/2023 Pirates W 8-4 Away Alex Wood Osvaldo Bido 7/18/2023 Reds W 4-2 Away Logan Webb Brandon Williamson 7/18/2023 Reds W 11-10 Away Anthony DeSclafani Luke Weaver 7/19/2023 Reds L 3-2 Away Ross Stripling Graham Ashcraft 7/20/2023 Reds L 5-1 Away Alex Cobb Andrew Abbott 7/21/2023 Nationals - Away Alex Wood Jake Irvin 7/22/2023 Nationals - Away Logan Webb Josiah Gray 7/23/2023 Nationals - Away Anthony DeSclafani MacKenzie Gore 7/24/2023 Tigers - Away Ross Stripling Tarik Skubal 7/25/2023 Athletics - Home Alex Cobb Ken Waldichuk 7/26/2023 Athletics - Home Alex Wood Hogan Harris

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.