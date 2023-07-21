Alex Call and the Washington Nationals will attempt to beat LaMonte Wade Jr and the San Francisco Giants when the teams meet on Friday at 7:05 PM ET.

The Giants are the favorite in this one, at -160, while the underdog Nationals have +135 odds to play spoiler. A 10-run total is set in this game.

Giants vs. Nationals Odds & Info

Date: Friday, July 21, 2023

Friday, July 21, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: MASN2

MASN2 Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Giants -160 +135 10 -105 -115 - - -

Giants Recent Betting Performance

In eight games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Giants have a record of 7-1.

The Giants and their opponents have combined to hit the over three times in their last 10 games with a total.

The Giants did not cover its most recent game with a spread.

Explore More About This Game

Giants Betting Records & Stats

The Giants have won 54.2% of the games this season when they were favored on the moneyline (26-22).

San Francisco has gone 11-8 (winning 57.9% of its games) when it has played as moneyline favorites of -160 or shorter.

The implied moneyline probablility in this matchup gives the Giants a 61.5% chance to win.

San Francisco has played in 96 games with over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 43 times (43-48-5).

The Giants have put together a 4-8-0 record ATS this season (covering just 33.3% of the time).

Giants Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 26-22 28-21 21-24 33-19 38-33 16-10

