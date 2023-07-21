Friday's game at Nationals Park has the San Francisco Giants (54-43) taking on the Washington Nationals (38-58) at 7:05 PM ET (on July 21). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 6-4 victory for the Giants, so expect a competitive matchup.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Giants will send Alex Wood (4-3) to the mound, while Jake Irvin (2-5) will answer the bell for the Nationals.

Giants vs. Nationals Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, July 21, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

Where: Nationals Park in Washington D.C.

Nationals Park in Washington D.C. How to Watch on TV: MASN2

How to Watch on TV: MASN2

Giants vs. Nationals Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Giants 6, Nationals 5.

Total Prediction for Giants vs. Nationals

Total Prediction: Over 9.5 runs

Explore More About This Game

Giants Performance Insights

In eight games over the last 10 matchups when favored by bookmakers, the Giants have a record of 7-1.

In its last 10 games with a total, San Francisco and its opponents have combined to hit the over three times.

In their last game with a spread, the Giants failed to cover.

The Giants have entered the game as favorites 48 times this season and won 26, or 54.2%, of those games.

San Francisco has a record of 11-10 in games when sportsbooks favor them by at least -155 on the moneyline.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 60.8% chance of a victory for the Giants.

San Francisco has scored 451 runs (4.6 per game) this season, which ranks 13th in MLB.

The Giants have a 3.95 team ERA that ranks 12th across all MLB pitching staffs.

