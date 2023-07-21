Giants vs. Nationals Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - July 21
Friday's game at Nationals Park has the San Francisco Giants (54-43) taking on the Washington Nationals (38-58) at 7:05 PM ET (on July 21). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 6-4 victory for the Giants, so expect a competitive matchup.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Giants will send Alex Wood (4-3) to the mound, while Jake Irvin (2-5) will answer the bell for the Nationals.
Giants vs. Nationals Game Info & Odds
- When: Friday, July 21, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET
- Where: Nationals Park in Washington D.C.
- How to Watch on TV: MASN2
Giants vs. Nationals Score Prediction
Our prediction for this matchup is Giants 6, Nationals 5.
Total Prediction for Giants vs. Nationals
- Total Prediction: Over 9.5 runs
Giants Performance Insights
- In eight games over the last 10 matchups when favored by bookmakers, the Giants have a record of 7-1.
- In its last 10 games with a total, San Francisco and its opponents have combined to hit the over three times.
- In their last game with a spread, the Giants failed to cover.
- The Giants have entered the game as favorites 48 times this season and won 26, or 54.2%, of those games.
- San Francisco has a record of 11-10 in games when sportsbooks favor them by at least -155 on the moneyline.
- The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 60.8% chance of a victory for the Giants.
- San Francisco has scored 451 runs (4.6 per game) this season, which ranks 13th in MLB.
- The Giants have a 3.95 team ERA that ranks 12th across all MLB pitching staffs.
Giants Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|July 16
|@ Pirates
|W 8-4
|Alex Wood vs Osvaldo Bido
|July 18
|@ Reds
|W 4-2
|Logan Webb vs Brandon Williamson
|July 18
|@ Reds
|W 11-10
|Anthony DeSclafani vs Luke Weaver
|July 19
|@ Reds
|L 3-2
|Ross Stripling vs Graham Ashcraft
|July 20
|@ Reds
|L 5-1
|Alex Cobb vs Andrew Abbott
|July 21
|@ Nationals
|-
|Alex Wood vs Jake Irvin
|July 22
|@ Nationals
|-
|Logan Webb vs Josiah Gray
|July 23
|@ Nationals
|-
|Anthony DeSclafani vs MacKenzie Gore
|July 24
|@ Tigers
|-
|Ross Stripling vs Tarik Skubal
|July 25
|Athletics
|-
|Alex Cobb vs Ken Waldichuk
|July 26
|Athletics
|-
|Alex Wood vs Hogan Harris
