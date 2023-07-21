David Villar Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Nationals - July 21
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 1:24 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The San Francisco Giants, including David Villar and his .393 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starting pitcher Jake Irvin and the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, Friday at 7:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Reds.
David Villar Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Friday, July 21, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Nationals Starter: Jake Irvin
- TV Channel: MASN2
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
David Villar At The Plate
- Villar is hitting .151 with six doubles, five home runs and 10 walks.
- Villar has picked up a hit in 37.5% of his 40 games this year, with multiple hits in 7.5% of those games.
- He has hit a long ball in 10.0% of his games in 2023 (four of 40), and 3.7% of his trips to the dish.
- Villar has had at least one RBI in 15.0% of his games this year (six of 40), with two or more RBI three times (7.5%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 12 of 40 games (30.0%), including multiple runs twice.
David Villar Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|19
|GP
|20
|.127
|AVG
|.172
|.234
|OBP
|.243
|.255
|SLG
|.391
|3
|XBH
|8
|2
|HR
|3
|4
|RBI
|8
|16/6
|K/BB
|25/4
|1
|SB
|0
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Nationals has a collective 7.6 K/9, the second-worst in the league.
- The Nationals' 5.03 team ERA ranks 27th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Nationals pitchers combine to allow 137 total home runs at a clip of 1.4 per game (third-most in the league).
- Irvin makes the start for the Nationals, his 14th of the season. He is 2-5 with a 5.11 ERA and 44 strikeouts through 61 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Saturday against the St. Louis Cardinals, the righty threw three innings, giving up four earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- In 13 games this season, the 26-year-old has put up an ERA of 5.11, with 6.4 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .266 against him.
