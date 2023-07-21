The San Francisco Giants, including David Villar and his .393 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starting pitcher Jake Irvin and the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, Friday at 7:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Reds.

David Villar Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

MASN2 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

David Villar At The Plate

Villar is hitting .151 with six doubles, five home runs and 10 walks.

Villar has picked up a hit in 37.5% of his 40 games this year, with multiple hits in 7.5% of those games.

He has hit a long ball in 10.0% of his games in 2023 (four of 40), and 3.7% of his trips to the dish.

Villar has had at least one RBI in 15.0% of his games this year (six of 40), with two or more RBI three times (7.5%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 12 of 40 games (30.0%), including multiple runs twice.

David Villar Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 19 GP 20 .127 AVG .172 .234 OBP .243 .255 SLG .391 3 XBH 8 2 HR 3 4 RBI 8 16/6 K/BB 25/4 1 SB 0

