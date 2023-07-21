A match in the Hamburg European Open quarterfinals is next for Alexander Zverev, and he will meet Luca van Assche. Zverev's odds to win it all at MatchMaker Sports Gmbh are +300, second-best in the field.

Zverev at the 2023 Hamburg European Open

Next Round: Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals Tournament Dates: July 21-30

July 21-30 Venue: MatchMaker Sports Gmbh

MatchMaker Sports Gmbh Location: Hamburg, Germany

Hamburg, Germany Court Surface: Clay

Zverev's Next Match

On Friday, July 28 at 5:00 AM ET, Zverev will play van Assche in the quarterfinals, after getting past Maximilian Marterer 6-3, 7-5 in the previous round.

Zverev is currently listed at -450 to win his next contest versus van Assche. Check out the latest odds for the entire field at BetMGM.

Alexander Zverev Grand Slam Odds

US Open odds to win: +1400

Hamburg European Open odds to win: +300

Zverev Stats

In the Round of 16 on Wednesday, Zverev defeated No. 144-ranked Marterer, 6-3, 7-5.

Through 15 tournaments over the past year, Zverev is yet to win a title, and his overall record is 27-15.

Zverev is 15-7 on clay over the past 12 months, with zero tournament titles.

Zverev, over the past year, has played 42 matches across all court surfaces, and 26.0 games per match.

Over the past year, Zverev has played 22 matches on clay, and 24.1 games per match.

Over the past 12 months, Zverev has won 81.8% of his service games, and he has won 24.8% of his return games.

On clay over the past year, Zverev has been victorious in 78.3% of his service games and 31.7% of his return games.

