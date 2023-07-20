Wilmer Flores Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Reds - July 20
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 11:23 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The San Francisco Giants, including Wilmer Flores (.462 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 116 points above season-long percentage), battle starter Andrew Abbott and the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park, Thursday at 12:35 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Reds.
Wilmer Flores Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Thursday, July 20, 2023
- Game Time: 12:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Reds Starter: Andrew Abbott
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Wilmer Flores At The Plate
- Flores is hitting .291 with 13 doubles, 11 home runs and 18 walks.
- Flores will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .438 with three homers in his last games.
- Flores has reached base via a hit in 41 games this year (of 68 played), and had multiple hits in 14 of those games.
- He has hit a home run in 14.7% of his games in 2023, and 4.8% of his trips to the plate.
- Flores has had an RBI in 20 games this year (29.4%), including seven multi-RBI outings (10.3%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored at least once 24 times this year (35.3%), including three games with multiple runs (4.4%).
Wilmer Flores Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|32
|GP
|35
|.290
|AVG
|.292
|.324
|OBP
|.367
|.460
|SLG
|.566
|9
|XBH
|15
|4
|HR
|7
|16
|RBI
|14
|18/6
|K/BB
|17/12
|0
|SB
|0
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Reds has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 18th in MLB.
- The Reds have a 4.80 team ERA that ranks 26th across all league pitching staffs.
- Reds pitchers combine to give up 129 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (fifth-most in the league).
- Abbott gets the start for the Reds, his ninth of the season. He is 4-2 with a 2.45 ERA and 51 strikeouts in 47 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Saturday, the lefty tossed six innings against the Milwaukee Brewers, allowing two earned runs while surrendering three hits.
- In eight games this season, the 24-year-old has an ERA of 2.45, with 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .188 against him.
