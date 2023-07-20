The San Francisco Giants, including Wilmer Flores (.462 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 116 points above season-long percentage), battle starter Andrew Abbott and the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park, Thursday at 12:35 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Reds.

Wilmer Flores Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Thursday, July 20, 2023

Game Time: 12:35 PM ET

Stadium: Great American Ball Park

TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Wilmer Flores At The Plate

Flores is hitting .291 with 13 doubles, 11 home runs and 18 walks.

Flores will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .438 with three homers in his last games.

Flores has reached base via a hit in 41 games this year (of 68 played), and had multiple hits in 14 of those games.

He has hit a home run in 14.7% of his games in 2023, and 4.8% of his trips to the plate.

Flores has had an RBI in 20 games this year (29.4%), including seven multi-RBI outings (10.3%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored at least once 24 times this year (35.3%), including three games with multiple runs (4.4%).

Wilmer Flores Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 32 GP 35 .290 AVG .292 .324 OBP .367 .460 SLG .566 9 XBH 15 4 HR 7 16 RBI 14 18/6 K/BB 17/12 0 SB 0

Reds Pitching Rankings